This waterproof Helly Hansen shell helped me to the top of Britain's tallest mountain, and it's now up $90 off in the run up to Amazon Prime Day

Conditions atop Britain's tallest mountain are unforgiving all year round. I scaled Scotland's Ben Nevis last weekend and despite it being June, temperatures were touching freezing, with biting winds up to 50 miles per hour (80.4kmph). There was also the constant rainfall, which was often light and occasionally very heavy.

Needless to say, the 4,413ft (1,345m) ascent wasn't a walk in the park, and without the right gear, I would've certainly struggled. Thankfully, I was wearing some great kit, including my mountain-ready Helly Hansen shell jacket, which has had its price slashed in the run-up to Amazon Prime Day next day.

Right now, you can get your hands on the tough Odin 9 Worlds 3.0 shell for $360 at Amazon, way down from its list price of $450.

This hiking hardshell is made from 100% recycled polyamide materials and features Helly Hansen's 3-layer waterproof, breathable, and windproof system for maximum protection from the elements. It's also got a tight-fitting adjustable hood and snug soft fleece chin guard to keep the cold from entering via your neck.

The comfortable Odin 9 Worlds 3.0 served me extremely well in the bitter winds and repeated rain of Ben Nevis, and looks to be an excellent choice for high-altitude hiking.

This sturdy alpine companion is also available in women's sizes, for $450 on the Helly Hansen website.

