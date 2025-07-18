Rescuers scour the Pyrenees in search of missing American hiker who switched his phone to airplane mode before heading into the mountains

The Pyrenees Mountains cover large parts of the border between France and Spain

Search and rescue teams in Spain are scouring the Pyrenees mountains in the hopes of finding a missing American hiker.

Cole Henderson, 27, was last heard from at around 2pm local time on July 9, when he messaged friends to say he was beginning a hike and would be switching his phone to airplane mode. Although he didn't mention a route, Cole sent the message from the village of Torla, near the Ordesa y Monte Perdido National Park in the Huesca region of northeastern Spain.

Authorities were alerted to his absence on July 14, when Henderson failed to check in for his flight back to the Netherlands, where he lives and works. Spanish police began a search that day, deploying rescuers and helicopters to the park and other areas in the Pyrenees.

Cole remains missing, but his car was discovered at a parking lot in Torla, with a receipt for camping fuel.

A post shared by James Costos 🇺🇸 (@jamescostos) A photo posted by on

The Ordesa y Monte Perdido National Park covers 60 square miles (156km2) of rugged Spanish wilderness and is home to the towering Mount Perdido. The 11,007ft (3,355m) peak is the third-highest mountain in the Pyrenees, and takes around a day of hard hiking to summit.

Trekking in the region can be precarious all year round, especially in the mid-summer season when temperatures regularly exceed 83°F (28.5°C).

Hot weather hiking

When done properly, hot-weather hiking can be an enjoyable, if challenging experience. If you're eying up a toasty trek, check out some of our summer hiking safety tips.

Don the right clothing - Make sure you're equipped for the hot summer sun with the right gear. This includes a dependable waterproof jacket, breathable layers, and protection from the sun.

Bring an SOS device - It's good to prepare for the worst. With a trusty GPS device like the Garmin InReach, you can call for help from anywhere in the wilderness.

Bring lots of snacks and water - Hiking under the sun can be a sweaty business, so bring more water than you think you need and stock up on salty snacks to replace lost electrolytes. See our expert guide to how much water you'll need.

Wear proper footwear - Ensure that you're ready for treacherous underfoot conditions with a grippy pair of hiking boots or shoes. The best models will have large, dynamic lugs that dig into tricky terrain to keep you from falling.

Plan your route ahead of time - Having a detailed route plan will stop you from taking unnecessary turns and hiking for longer than you'd first thought. Make sure to share your planned journey with friends and family so they know where you are and can help in an emergency situation.

For more summer hiking safety advice, check out our top six tips.