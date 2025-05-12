Body of 22-year-old Canadian hiker found 5 months after vanishing on snowy Adirondacks mountain

Hikers reportedly discovered the remains of Léo Dufour near where he went for an overnight hiking trip last winter

The body of a Canadian hiker missing for five months in the Adirondacks has been found, according to New York state officials.

The Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed the remains of Leo DuFour, 22, were found by a party of hikers off the Allen Mountain trail in Essex County on May 10. Forest Rangers, a DEC Division of Law Enforcement Bureau of Environmental Crimes Investigator, and New York State Police have deployed to the location, and recovery of the remains is currently underway.

Dufour, of Vaudreuil, Quebec, set off to hike Allen Mountain in Keene on Friday, November 29, and was due to return the following day. He appeared to be well-prepared for the winter conditions, reportedly carrying either Microspikes or snowshoes for traction along with other survival gear such as a headlamp, camping stove and portable charger for his phone. He failed to return as planned and was reported missing on December 1.

Dufour's car was found at the trailhead covered in snow and a weeks-long search was conducted, but winter conditions and difficult terrain hampered efforts. The DEC reports that agency partners resumed searches this spring as snow receded across the Adirondack backcountry.

"The DEC family offers our deepest condolences to the DuFour family for their loss and extends our appreciation to our dedicated Forest Rangers for their tireless efforts during the continuous and active search effort over the last few months."

Allen Mountain is a 4,340-foot peak in the Adirondacks and requires an 18-mile round-trip hike to reach the summit.