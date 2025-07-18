"We all absolutely loved him" - friends and family devastated as body found in the search for a missing British hiker, who'd texted to say he'd lost the trail

Hall went missing in the mountains surrounding Chiavenna, in Northern Italy

Rescuers in the Italian Alps have found a body in their search for a missing British hiker.

Matthew Hall, 33, disappeared in the mountains surrounding Chiavenna in Northern Italy on July 9, after texting a friend to say he'd lost the trail and stopped to rest. He'd arrived in the area a few days prior with solo hiking plans and asked for directions to local trails at the B&B where he was staying.

Search and rescue efforts began days later when he failed to check out of the lodgings. Hall hadn't been seen at breakfast, but staff had assumed he had set off for an early morning trek.

On July 17, Italian authorities confirmed the discovery of a body in a crevice near his last known location. Authorities recovered the body from the remote spot with the help of a helicopter.

Over the past week, three helicopters, a drone, and multiple search and rescue teams have scoured the region. They've been helped by more than a dozen of Hall's friends and colleagues, who flew to Italy to assist with the search.

His friend Sam Jackson, who flew to Italy to take part in the search, told the BBC: "We all absolutely loved him.

"At least we are bringing him home, back to where he should be."

Hall's mother arrived in the area on Wednesday, July 16, and his father is expected to arrive today.

Chiavenna is an alpine town located in the Valchiavenna region of the Italian Alps. It's a popular destination for hikers, like Hall, who come to enjoy the stunning views and remote wilderness.

The day he went missing, Hall is thought to have planned an eight-hour trek via the mountain village of Daloo, some 2,609ft (1,100m) above sea level. He had shared an image of the nearby Cross of Daloo with friends before he sent his last known message, telling a friend: “I lost the path and stopped to rest."

Despite the area's popularity, conditions in the mountains surrounding Chiavenna can be unforgiving, with plenty of steep ascents and tricky underfoot terrain.

If you're thinking of taking on a tricky mountain trek, have a look at our expert guide to hiking hazards and how to avoid them.