"This call illustrates how quickly situations change" – 2 hikers struck by lightning on Colorado 14er while on the phone with mountain rescue
The hikers, said to be visiting from New York, had just reached the summit of Torrey's Peak when the incident occurred
Two out-of-state hikers were struck by lightning on a Colorado 14er while they were on the phone with mountain rescue.
According to the Alpine Rescue Team, the two hikers, who were visiting from New York, contacted them just before 5pm on June 12 to say they were lost on Torreys Peak, a 14,272ft summit west of Denver. The team determined they had gotten off route on Kelso ridge and were able to provide them with directions to the summit, where they could pick up the summer trail for their descent.
According to the report, the parties contacted them an hour or two later to confirm they had arrived at the summit and rescue crews were "preparing to stand down" when the call took a turn for the worse.
"While on the phone with an Alpine mission leader, the pair was struck by lightning with one reported unresponsive," states the ART.
A "massive" rescue response was launched with multi-agency teams dispatched to the scene via ground and air. Images provided by ART reveal the climb to the summit is still heavily snow-covered At around 11pm, crews were able to hoist the critical patient to the hospital, and the second hiker was airlifted from the summit at midnight.
"This call illustrates how quickly situations change in Colorado's high country, and the importance of having your 10 essentials and being prepared for a lengthy evacuation," warns the ART, adding: "We’re always happy to help those having a bad day in the mountains, day or night, rain or shine (and sometimes all of the above)."
Though these hikers were lucky to have cell coverage, for more remote peaks it's advised to bring a satellite communicator such as a Garmin InReach and you should always pack additional layers and a headlamp in case you become stranded.
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
In 2015, 15 hikers were injured by a lightning strike and a dog was killed on Mt Bierstadt, another Front Range 14er in Colorado. Afternoon thunderstorms are a common meteorological phenomenon in Colorad,o and it's typically advised to leave early when you are planning on climbing a 14er so that you can be off the summit by 12pm to reduce danger. Read our tips on lightning safety and hiking 14ers before setting off this summer.
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.