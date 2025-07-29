Time-tested, tough, and toasty: my "flawless" Houdini Power Houdi fleece is one of my best pieces of outdoor kit, and it's a very rare 35% off right now

We gave the Houdini Power Houdi fleece nearly perfect marks, and it's down to just $150 right now

After more than 20 years of keeping hikers toasty in frosty conditions, there's no denying the powerful performance of the Houdini Power Houdi fleece. The only reason we didn't give it perfect marks in our review is because of its eye-watering price tag, but we've spied an excellent deal just for you.

Right now, you can pick up the flawless Houdini Power Houdi fleece for as little as $150.49 at Trekkinn. That's a massive 35% discount on this popular fleece that's rarely discounted.

The Power Houdi was released 20 years ago by Swedish outdoor brand Houdini and has remained largely unchanged ever since 2003, because there’s really no way to improve on the design. Made with Polartec Power Stretch Pro, this jacket delivers reliable warmth in frosty temperatures with a smooth, abrasion-resistant face and snuggly soft lining. I've taken this fleece all over the world and it's my go-to versatile layer whether I'm skiing, hiking or sitting on an overly air conditioned plane.

The timeless cut is flattering and allows enough room to wear it over a base layer, while thumb holes make it easy to pull your ski jacket or waterproof jacket over the top. When pulled up, the hood cinches snugly around your head, even in a gale, with the collar protecting your lower face. Deep hand warming pockets have zippers if you want to use them to stash gear, and that’s also where you’ll find the toggles to adjust the hem if needed.

This deal applies to men's sizing in Black, while in women's sizing you can save an impressive 27% off the sage green colorway. The exact discount depends on size and colorway, and you can shop all available options here.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Houdini Power Houdi where you are.

Save $80 Hooded fleece jacket made from super tough Polartec Power Stretch Pro, an extraordinary fabric with a smooth outside and a warm, fluffy inside. The goal of the Houdini design philosophy is not to be the latest news. It is to never become old. Check women's sizing.

In addition to powerful performance, this jacket sports great eco creds as a Bluesign-approved garment, even though it’s made using plastics, which means production is vetted by a third party to eliminate any harmful chemicals or substances right from the beginning of the production process.

Houdini recently conducted market research and deduced that this jacket is worn, on average a total of 1,287 times and in excess of 10 years by each user, which means it’s also helping the planet by staying in circulation longer.

