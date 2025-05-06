Watch aerial footage of devastating wildfire burning UK's treasured Dartmoor national park during record-breaking temperatures

A huge swathe of Dartmoor National Park in Devon has been ravaged by fire after a blaze started in record-breaking temperatures.

Approximately 12,500 acres of moorland went up in smoke as the mercury hit 84.7F (29.3C) over the weekend – the UK's hottest start to May on record. It took firefighters almost 24 hours to extinguish the blaze, which occurred in a long period of unusually warm and dry weather.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the fire at around 2.25pm on Sunday; it took 24 hours to extinguish it. People were advised to avoid the Merrivale and Okehampton areas in Devon because of changing weather that could make the fire unpredictable.

In a Facebook post (above), the fire and rescue service shared dramatic aerial footage of the blaze. It announced: "Crews assisted by Dartmoor rangers and Commoners using firefighting equipment attempted to extinguish the fire to protect the environment.

"Crews used five Argo Cat [all terrain] vehicles, fogging units, leaf blowers and a drone."

Despite the cause of the blaze being unknown, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service has asked visitors to help protect the park by opting for picnics instead of barbecues, and by ensuring any open fires are fully out and cool before leaving.

The post sparked a heated debate on the use of barbecues, especially disposable ones, in periods of dry weather, with people commenting with their views under the posts.

Karen Smith said: "I know this may not be the cause but it’s time disposable bbq were banned."

Robert Jack agreed, saying: "In the US they close national parks completely if wind and dry conditions persist."

However many people showed dismay at the prospect of tighter regulation and access. Steve Anderson said: "I’d argue this is not the way forward. All this would do is add yet another black market of banned / controlled substances on our streets. We’ve already got enough violence due to controlled substances without needing to add disposable BBQs to that list."

The wild fire occured during a particularly busy year for UK fire and rescue services. The Guardian reports that as of 9am on May 1, fire and rescue services had responded to 439 wildfires since January 1, compared to 250 in the same period in 2022, 60 in 2023 and 44 in 2024.

Can I wild camp on Dartmoor?

Dartmoor National Park is a huge moorland in Devon county in the south of the UK. It is defined by its craggy landscape, forests, rivers, wetlands and granite tors created about 280 million years ago. It is a reserve for rare species of wildlife that can withstand harsh conditions including rare plants and animals such as the otter, hazel dormouse and several nationally rare bat species.

Uncontrolled wildfires in sensitive areas like Dartmoor can cause long–lasting damage to wildlife and have a significant impact on the landscape. They also put livestock and members of the public at risk.

Dartmoor is the last place in England and Wales where people can wild camp. Over the past few years landowners have tried to ban the practice, citing the risk of wildfire one of the main reasons. Campaigners are currently awaiting the outcome of a Supreme Court hearing about the future of wild camping on the moor. However, data shows that wildfires on Dartmoor peak during March and April, when landowners burn sections of the moor to create new shoots and fresh pasture for grazing animals.

Wildfires can also be caused by careless acts, such as leaving a campfire unattended. Flammable waste items like abandoned propane cylinders are also hazardous.

If you're hiking in a high-risk area, pick up your litter and avoid using flammable equipment.