"These felt great from the moment I put them on" - our expert gave these big and bouncy Columbia hiking shoes a near-perfect score, snag yours now and save $30

Planning a long distance hike this summer? It's important to prepare with the right equipment, including a comfy pair of hiking shoes to support your feet, and keep you feeling fresh over many miles of wilderness walking.

If you're in need of new hiking shoes, check out this epic deal and save $30 off one of our favorite pairs. The Columbia Konos Outdry hiking shoes combine loads of underfoot cushioning with a snug and comfortable fit, and are now available for just $90 on the Columbia website.

These lightweight, bouncy shoes feature thick OmniMax midsoles, designed to absorb blows and eliminate aching as you hike. Their OutDry membrane and mesh uppers wrap your feet in soft, waterproof materials that can keep you dry in torrential rain or over boggy trails.

Hiking expert Julia Clarke was very impressed when she tested these comfort-first shoes over the unpredictable terrain and in the varied weather of the Scottish Highlands.

Julia, who rated the pair a rare four-and-a-half stars, was particularly keen on their snug fit and grippy AdaptTrax outsoles.

"These felt great from the moment I put them on, thanks to the cushioning, meaning I can walk for four hours without my feet feeling tired," reads her review for Advnture.

"I was impressed by the grip I got when hiking down an extremely steep, grassy and wet slope recently. It's a hike I do often and I nearly always slip and fall when I'm on it, but not this time."

You can also find the Konos Outdry hiking shoes in women's sizes for their list price of $120 on the Columbia website.

Men's Columbia Konos Outdry hiking shoes: $120 $90 at Columbia

Save $30 These well-rated hiking shoes combine plenty of comfort with dependable waterproof exteriors and grippy lugs for year-round trekking. Their OmniMax midsoles absorb blows in the wilderness and stop foot pain as you trek.

Not in the States? Don't worry, you can still pick up a great deal. Look below for today's best Columbia Konos Outdry bargains where you are.