Authorities investigate after "devastating" fire decimates popular Irish coastal hike

Much of the Claggan Coastal trail was destroyed in the fire, which authorities suspect was started by reckless hikers

Authorities in Ireland are investigating what's been described as a "devastating" fire that destroyed a popular coastal hiking trail.

The Claggan Coastal trail in Wild Nephin National Park, Ballycroy, was set ablaze on Friday night (April 5), either "deliberately or by recklessness," according to authorities.

The 1.2-mile (1.9km) trail was made up of a wooden boardwalk, which now lies in ruin. Large sections of the surrounding coastal terrain also burned before firefighters put a stop to the blaze.

A second fire in the nearby Letterkeen woodland area forced campers to evacuate.

Ireland's National Parks and Wildlife Service is now working with local authorities to determine how the fires began. Although a cause is currently unclear, the NPWS has confirmed that they suspect the blazes to be man-made.

In a statement, Director General Niall Ó Donnchú said: “Anyone who engages in this reckless, senseless behaviour should carefully consider the consequences of their actions, and will be subject to the full rigour of the law.”

The Claggan Coastal trail will remain closed for the foreseeable future, and repair work will not begin until the investigation is complete.

Prior to the fire, the trail was a hotspot for hikers and school groups.

"The Claggan Coastal Trail was a great platform to lead guided walks and education programmes," reads an Instagram post from the Wild Nephin National Park.

"From the boardwalk our education team taught school groups about the importance of our bogs and how our activities have had a negative impact on our wildlife and their habitats."

Warm, dry conditions in the Wild Nephin National Park likely aided the fire and helped it spread.

"Dry weather and coastal breezes create conditions very conducive to wildfires," explains an article on the NPWS website.

"The public is reminded that actions as simple as discarding a cigarette or dumping barbeque coals can have lasting and far-reaching consequences."

Take care if you're planning a spring or summer hike in dry conditions. Don't leave an open fire unattended, don't burn or discard your rubbish or cigarettes, and be careful with potentially flammable equipment like portable camping stoves.

For more on wildfire safety, check out our expert guide.