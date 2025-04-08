Authorities investigate after "devastating" fire decimates popular Irish coastal hike

By published

Much of the Claggan Coastal trail was destroyed in the fire, which authorities suspect was started by reckless hikers

Claggan Coastal trail
Much of the Claggan Coastal trail was destroyed in the fire, which authorities suspect was started by reckless hikers (Image credit: Getty Images)

Authorities in Ireland are investigating what's been described as a "devastating" fire that destroyed a popular coastal hiking trail.

The Claggan Coastal trail in Wild Nephin National Park, Ballycroy, was set ablaze on Friday night (April 5), either "deliberately or by recklessness," according to authorities.

The 1.2-mile (1.9km) trail was made up of a wooden boardwalk, which now lies in ruin. Large sections of the surrounding coastal terrain also burned before firefighters put a stop to the blaze.

A second fire in the nearby Letterkeen woodland area forced campers to evacuate.

Ireland's National Parks and Wildlife Service is now working with local authorities to determine how the fires began. Although a cause is currently unclear, the NPWS has confirmed that they suspect the blazes to be man-made.

In a statement, Director General Niall Ó Donnchú said: “Anyone who engages in this reckless, senseless behaviour should carefully consider the consequences of their actions, and will be subject to the full rigour of the law.”

The Claggan Coastal trail will remain closed for the foreseeable future, and repair work will not begin until the investigation is complete.

A post shared by Wild Nephin National Park (@wildnephin_official)

A photo posted by on

Prior to the fire, the trail was a hotspot for hikers and school groups.

"The Claggan Coastal Trail was a great platform to lead guided walks and education programmes," reads an Instagram post from the Wild Nephin National Park.

"From the boardwalk our education team taught school groups about the importance of our bogs and how our activities have had a negative impact on our wildlife and their habitats."

Claggan mountain

The Claggan Coastal trail offered scenic views of Mount Claggan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Warm, dry conditions in the Wild Nephin National Park likely aided the fire and helped it spread.

"Dry weather and coastal breezes create conditions very conducive to wildfires," explains an article on the NPWS website.

"The public is reminded that actions as simple as discarding a cigarette or dumping barbeque coals can have lasting and far-reaching consequences."

Take care if you're planning a spring or summer hike in dry conditions. Don't leave an open fire unattended, don't burn or discard your rubbish or cigarettes, and be careful with potentially flammable equipment like portable camping stoves.

For more on wildfire safety, check out our expert guide.

CATEGORIES
Will Symons
Will Symons
Staff Writer

Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.

More about outdoor
Osprey packs

Gear up for multi-day hiking trips with 25% off this spacious Osprey hiking pack
Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer deals image

Hikers say the Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer is everything they look for in an ultralight down jacket – it's a giant 50% off at Backcountry right now
Osprey packs

Gear up for multi-day hiking trips with 25% off this spacious Osprey hiking pack
See more latest
Most Popular
Osprey packs
Gear up for multi-day hiking trips with 25% off this spacious Osprey hiking pack
Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer deals image
Hikers say the Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer is everything they look for in an ultralight down jacket – it's a giant 50% off at Backcountry right now
A man testing out the Sea to Summit Ether Light XR Insulated Air Sleeping Pad
Sea to Summit's new Ether Light XR Pro Sleeping Mat promises next-level comfort for your ultralight adventures
Damian Hall running
"That was cracking" – Damian Hall sets new record on 300k Northern Traverse, enjoys a nice cup of tea at the finish
National Park Service badge
National Parks ordered to remain open despite drastic staff shortages and funding cuts
Sports watch user
Garmin users to benefit from multiple significant fixes in fresh new update
A car camper demonstrating the colorful Rumpl Wrap Sack
Rumpl's first sleeping bag lets you turn the temperature up or down with "game-changing layering system"
A fallen tree blocks a hiking trail
"Tragic and unforeseeable" – 1 killed when tree falls on remote wilderness campsite where 4 were sleeping in hammocks
The North Face
Waterproof, windproof, and breathable - prepare for wet weather with 50% off this wilderness-ready rain jacket from The North Face
Leki Makalu Carbon FX poles deals image
We ventured into high places with the innovative Leki Makalu FX Carbon AS Trekking Poles and gave them nearly perfect marks – they're $60 off at REI right now