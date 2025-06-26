Get packing! High-tech tent specialist Heimplanet unveil their new packing cubes, to help you carry the essentials when you travel
The new Heimplanet Motion Edition packing cubes are designed to help you neatly compartmentalize your gear on the go
Packing for a camping trip can be a tricky job. With limited space and loads essentials to bring, it can be hard to organize and compartmentalize everything properly.
That's where Heimplanet's latest set of kit aims to help. Their new Motion Edition set of packing cubes aims to make travel "smarter, more efficient, and more sustainable," according to the brand.
Three packing cubes are designed to store five t-shirts, five pairs of socks, and five sets of underwear, so you can reduce the chaos and reach for whatever you need at a moment's notice.
A large 13.3in x 7.9in x 2in (34cm x 20cm x 5cm) cube is built for t-shirts, while smaller 9.4in x 5.9in x 2in (24cm x 15cm x 5cm) cubes carry your pants and socks.
The 60% nylon, 40% polyester cubes are made from surplus material from Heimplanet's Motion series of backpacks and tent accessories, as to not create unnecessary waste.
They come with a handy PU coating on the inside and a DWR coating on the outside for added protection from the elements.
Like what you see? You can pick up the new Motion Series Packing Cubes for $47 on the Heimplanet website.
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a staff writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s free time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, open water swimming or playing cricket.