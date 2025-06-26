"Osprey's craftsmanship and attention to detail are apparent in everything" - we love this spacious, extended fit daypack, and it's 40% off right now!

With the summer in full swing, now is the perfect time to pack up your gear and head into the wilderness for a long day of hiking. Along with a sturdy pair of hiking boots, protection from the sun, and plenty of water, you'll need a decent backpack to carry everything.

The best hiking packs combine a roomy interior with lots of support for your back and shoulders. The spacious Osprey Talon 22 pack is a comfy option for hikers of all sizes and is now available for just $95.97 on the SteepandCheap website.

This well-rated pack is made from water-repellent recycled mesh materials and features an additional water repellent finish to ward off the elements as you trek.

Inside, there's room for all your hiking essentials, with 5.8Ga (22L) of capacity and multiple pockets for effective organization. Dedicated space for a reservoir means that you can pack plenty of water, and attachment points for your trekking poles, helmet, and ice axe will come in handy for adventurous trekkers.

This version features extended hip belt, sternum, and shoulder straps to provide additional support to hikers who would otherwise be uncomfortable.

The Talon 22 is a popular pack and holds a place on our expert guide to the best daypacks as our favorite small model.

"Every element of the pack is nicely streamlined, which contributes to excellent stability even while scrambling or surfing scree," reads our guide.

"Osprey's craftsmanship and attention to detail are apparent in everything from the smooth gliding zippers to easily adjusted strap sliders and rain cover."

This superb daypack combines plenty of space with welcome support for your back and shoulders. Its sizable hip belt hugs your waist to take the pressure off your upper body and help you hike in comfort.

