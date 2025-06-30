We've hand-picked the best deals on Kelty and Coleman tents in the REI Independence Day sale - save hundreds and stay warm and dry in the great outdoors

On the lookout for a new tent to shelter you from the elements? Then look no further, as there are loads of the best tent deals to check out in the huge REI Independence Day sale.

This giant sale runs until July 7, and has slashed hundreds of dollars from all sorts of outdoor equipment. Among the deals, you can save plenty of money on well-rated tents from outdoor experts like Coleman and Kelty.

Both brands are heavily featured in the sale and have excellent reputations for crafting reliable, sturdy tents for use on the campsite or in the wilderness.

If you're after something to pack up and take wild camping, then check out the compact Coleman PEAK1 backpacking tent, which offers room for two and is now over $80 off at REI.

Want a tent for the family? The Kelty Discovery Basecamp tent boasts enough space for six campers and is now available for just $169.95.

To save spending hours browsing, we've handpicked our favorite Coleman and Kelty tent deals from the Independence Day sale. Alternatively, you can have a snoop at the full sale for yourself.

Coleman deals

Coleman PEAK1 2-person backpacking tent: $319.95 $239.89 at REI

Save $80 This sturdy freestanding Coleman tent is made from waterproof 68-denier polyester, designed to keep the rain out and provide shelter in fall, summer, and spring. It's got enough room for two campers to sleep comfortably, and packs into a handy small sack.

Coleman Skydome 4-person tent: $189.95 $142.39 at REI

Save $48 Coleman's Skydome tent is built to keep you dry and comfortable when the weather turns. It's made from waterproof polyester taffeta 68-denier materials and a WeatherTec system, and features inverted corners and welded seams to keep rain out.

Coleman Skylodge 4-person tent: $240 $179.99 at REI

Save $60 Coleman says that its 4-person Skylodge camping tent takes just under a minute to set up. For this reason, it's a great option for families, or anyone who needs enough space for four.

Coleman Skydome Dark Room 8-person tent: $274.95 $206.19 at REI

Save $69 You can save 25% off this massive tent from Coleman. The Dark Room has a wide door so you can move camping mattresses in and out with ease. Its Dark Room technology blocks 90% of sunlight so you won't have to get up with the sun.

Kelty tents

Kelty Daydreamer 4-person tent: $169.95 $127.39 at REI

Save $43 This spacious four-person tent is made from sunlight-blocking Twilight Tech materials, designed to help you sleep in and take a nap whenever you please. It's suitable for three-season use and comes with a 75-denier polyester rainfly to protect against heavy rain.

Kelty Discovery Basecamp 6 tent: $169.95 $127.39 at REI

Save $43 This large Kelty tent has enough room for six people, so you can take the whole family camping. Its X pole design is stable and easy to set up, according to its creators. The Discovery Basecamp 6 is designed for three-season use.

Kelty Cabana Shelter: $109.95 $82.39 at REI

Save $28 This single-pole shelter is designed to offer some essential restbite from the elements in the summer season. Its 68-denier polyester canopy provides shade to keep you cool and minimize sun damage in the wild.

After more epic offers? Look below for more of today's best deals on loads of great tents from Coleman and Kelty.