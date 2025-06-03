Watch the massive eruption on Mount Etna that sent hikers and tourists fleeing from plumes of ash, smoke and gas

Hikers in Sicily have been warned to stay away from Mount Etna after a sizable eruption sent tourists fleeing from the 11,165ft peak.

Videos posted to social media show people running from a large grey cloud, which quickly emerged from the active volcano at around 11.30am on Monday, June 2.

The volcanic activity also prompted a pyroclastic lava flow from the mountain, although officials insist there is no immediate danger to Sicily's population.

Salvo Cocina, of Sicily's Civil Protection Department, recommended that hikers and tourists avoid the area “in consideration of the potential evolution of the phenomenon".

Hundreds of hikers and several tourist buses were on the mountain during the eruption, despite an official safety warning issued earlier that morning.

Dangerous as it may seem, Volcano hiking is a common pastime for thrill-seekers across the globe. Many active volcanoes that are also popular spots for hiking, and tempt thousands of people every year to trek near their bubbling, smoky peaks.

Volcano hiking safety

Volcano hiking incidents have made for some unfortunate headlines over the years. But with the right gear and plenty of preparation, it is possible to enjoy a safe and sensible trek on an active volcano.

Check out these tips if you're planning to hike a popular volcano route.

Check for eruption alerts. Make sure you're up to date with recent and upcoming volcanic activity by checking in with local authorities and volcano monitoring websites.

Choose your route carefully. Alongside lava and ash, volcanoes are susceptible to rockfalls and often feature uneven underfoot terrain, so make sure to pick a safe route with minimal hazards.

Hire a guide. You can often take on volcano hikes accompanied by a guide. These mountain experts have a thorough knowledge of their peak and can offer up-to-date safety guidance.

Visitors witness an eruption from the Eyjafjallajökull volcano in Iceland (Image credit: TrueCapture)

Wear the right clothing. The temperature atop volcanoes can vary depending on your location, so take plenty of layers and wrap up warm near the summit. A sturdy pair of hiking boots is also essential. The right boots will feature sizable, grippy lugs with plenty of traction.

Be aware of safety risks. Different volcanoes present different risks. Some volcanic peaks feature sharp drops that need to be navigated carefully, while others may require you to wear a helmet and safety goggles.

Protect yourself from ash. In the event of an eruption, cover your face with a cloth or item of clothing to avoid inhaling volcanic ash, which poses significant health risks.

