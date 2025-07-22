Three jackets for half the price of one?! This 3-in-1 Columbia model comes with a removable fleece you can wear when the temperature drops, and is now at the lowest price we've ever seen it

Tired of reaching for a new jacket every time the temperature changes? Columbia claims to have you covered with its unique 3-in-1 Bugaboo III Interchange jacket, now available for just $104.83 at REI.

This one-of-a-kind model comes with a removable inner fleece that you can adapt to the conditions outside. On breezy spring and summer trails, you might opt to wear just the fleece or the waterproof outer shell on its own if it's raining. When winter rolls around, you can put the two together to combine insulation with protection from the elements.

Despite its year-round capabilities, the Bugaboo III interchange jacket has now been discontinued, so get yours before it's gone forever. It's also available for $104.83 in the women's XXL size at REI.

Columbia Bugaboo III Interchange 3-in-1 Men's jacket: $210 $104.83 at REI

Save $105 This unique Columbia jacket can be worn three ways to suit the changing weather. It's waterproof, windproof, and boasts plenty of insulation for cold winter hiking trips.

The protective outer shell is made from 100% waterproof nylon and critically seam-sealed with Columbia's own Omni-Tech to stop water from seeping in. The versatile storm hood shelters your head and neck from heavy rainfall and can be unzipped and removed when things brighten up.

Inside, the removable fleece features cozy 100% anti-pill microfleece polyester, designed to keep heat close to your body and fight back against the biting cold of winter.

If you're not in the US, you can look below for today's best Columbia jacket deals where you are.