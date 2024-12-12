20-year-old man dies climbing near Spain’s infamous ‘Monkey Bridge’

A 20-year-old British man has died after falling from Spain’s infamous Monkey Bridge via ferrata route near Malaga.

He was attempting to climb the treacherous route ‘via ferrata’, using metal cables, iron pins and foot holds to navigate the cliff face.

The as yet un-named man was knocked unconscious by the fall at around 11am on Wednesday, December 11. Fearing the worst, his companions called emergency services, who launched a rescue attempt involving a helicopter. But sadly the man succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

Suspended high in the Spanish cliffs, the Monkey Bridge is part of the infamous Caminito Del Rey hike. Roughly 70 miles / 112.7km inland from Malaga, the 4.8 mile / 7.7km trek takes visitors across bridges and walkways attached to sheer rockface up to 110 yards / 101m above ground level.

The Monkey Bridge section is particularly nerve-wracking, overlooking a sheer drop on a wooden path attached to the cliff face.

Previously considered to be one of the world’s most dangerous hikes, the crumbling Caminito Del Rey trail claimed several lives before it was officially closed in 2009.

After six years of intensive repairs and restoration, the route was re-opened to the public in 2015 with a wide range of new safety features.

Although the Caminito Del Rey is now considered to be safe for children as young as eight, the via ferrata route carries considerably more risk, featuring steel wires and ladders bolted to the rock face.

A man traversing a via ferrata route (Image credit: Getty Images)

Via ferrata safety advice

Via ferrata climbing can be conducted safely and responsibly but it's not without risks. Climbers are attached to rock via a harness at all times and wear safety equipment throughout.

If you're considering undertaking a via ferrata climb, make sure to prepare well in advance and climb with a recognized guide.

Double-check your safety gear and prepare for your specific route.A reliable and well-fitting helmet and harness are non-negotiable, as is prior knowledge of the area you’ll be traversing.

Make a concerted effort to remain aware of your surroundings at all times. Via ferrata routes like on the Caminito Del Rey typically take climbers through mountainous areas where there’s a risk of loose rock underfoot or rock-falls from above, so it's vital to stay alert at all times.

Via ferrata climbing can be both physically and mentally exhausting, requiring intense concentration throughout. Ensure you stay sharp on the cliffs by bringing an ample supply of snacks and water, as you would for any other strenuous hike or climb.

It's also important to rest if you’re feeling tired. Take frequent breaks using a rest sling, or short fixation rather than leaning back on your harness.

