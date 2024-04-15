21-year-old hiker dies after falling from waterfall in Big Sur, California
Young hiker fell 120ft from the well known hiking spot while on a climbing trip to Big Sur
A 21-year-old hiker has died after apparently falling from the top of a waterfall in California.
Kenneth Taylor was a junior mechanical engineering student at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and a talented photographer. He was due to graduate next year.
The accident happened at Salmon Creek, a popular hiking spot in Big Sur, with a 120ft waterfall. His body was found in a pool at the base of the waterfall at 7.45pm on April 6.
Local police from the Monterey County sheriff's office said no foul play was suspected.
Taylor, was an experienced hiker and had been a trip leader for ASI Poly Escapes, an outdoor pursuits shop, and one of the founders of the Alpine Club at Cal Poly. He was originally from Richland, Washington and was also a member of the Surfrider Foundation.
Staff at ASI Poly Escapes described him as a "person of incredible technical skill, and even more incredible kindness, unmatched wittiness and a passion for adventure that could inspire anyone".
His death was announced to fellow students by Cal Poly president Jeffrey Armstrong. The Taylor family asked students who attended a memorial for him on Friday to wear a flannel shirt in his memory, to reflect his great love of the outdoors.
The university is offering counselling services to students affected by this death.
Salmon Creek is on the Big Sur Highway 1 on the West Coast, roughly 28 miles north of Cambria.
