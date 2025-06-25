Identities released for 3 hikers who died after jumping into "brutal" California waterfall

The bodies of the men were recovered days after they jumped into Rattlesnake Falls and never resurfaced

Officials have released the names of three hikers who died after jumping into a remote California waterfall.

Place County Sheriff's Office identified the men as Matthew Anthony, 44, of New York City, and Matthew Schoenecker, 50, and Valentino Creus, 59, both of Los Angeles. They were hiking with three other men in the Soda Springs area on June 18 when they jumped into the water at Rattlesnake Falls and failed to resurface.

Search and rescue crews launched an immediate response in the area, which they described as "remote" and "difficult to reach," but their efforts were hampered by strong currents, poor water visibility, and high winds. The bodies were recovered on June 22.

Diver Juan Heredia who helped recover the bodies wrote on Facebook that the waterfall was "brutal" and "freezing cold".

"It kept pushing me down but I wasn’t leaving without bringing those three souls home to their families."

Posted by 61561568459078 on

Noël Blaszczyk commented on Heredia's post and identified herself as Schoenecker's sister and wrote that she is "unbelievably grief struck".

"You left an indelible mark in this world," she wrote in a social media post about her brother.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With rising temperatures contributing to higher water levels, this isn't the only recent case of a hiker drowning in a waterfall. In Washington's Olympic National Park, search and rescue crews have been unable to recover the body of 18-year-old Grant Herridge who was swept away and drowned while attempting to cross the river above popular Sol Duc Falls on June 8.

Waterfall safety

Before entering the water on a hike, it's important to scope out a safe entry spot and enter the water slowly to avoid being injured by hidden obstacles or swept away by strong currents. It's generally advised to stay out of waterfall areas and on the trail. You can learn more in our articles on open water safety and waterfall hiking safety.