Dive teams begin search for 3 hikers who jumped into remote California waterfall in "possible triple drowning"

The three men jumped into the water and did not resurface

A search is underway for three hikers who vanished after jumping into a remote California waterfall.

According to an update from Placer County Sheriff's Office, a group of six men were hiking in the Soda Springs area on Wednesday, June 18 when three jumped into the water at Rattlesnake Falls and never resurfaced.

The sheriff's office describes the surrounding terrain as challenging and difficult to access, which has hampered search efforts.

The remaining hikers were airlifted from the scene on Wednesday evening and dive teams were due to be flown in today to conduct searches for the men.

In Washington's Olympic National Park, search and rescue crews have been unable to recover the body of an 18-year-old hiker who was attempting to cross the river above popular Sol Duc Falls when he fell and was swept away on June 8.

When hiking around waterfalls, it's important to wear proper footwear such as hiking boots or shoes with good traction, as the trails themselves can be slick. Always stay on the trail, out of the water, and observe any safety signs. You can learn more in our article on waterfall safety.