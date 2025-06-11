Popular waterfall in Olympic National Park closed to recover body of teenage hiker who fell more than 50ft

Recovery crews are battling significantly higher-than-usual water levels due to rapid snowmelt in the already tricky terrain

A popular waterfall in Olympic National Park has been temporarily closed as search and rescue crews attempt to recover the body of a teenage hiker who fell into the water and was swept to his death.

According to officials at the Washington Park, a multi-agency response was launched immediately after reports of an 18-year-old man falling over the waterfall on Sunday, June 8.

"According to witnesses, the young man was walking across the rocks at the top of the falls when he slipped, resurfaced at the bottom of the waterfall, then submerged into the water again," states the NPS.

The park closed the area to conduct searches, and the following day, a ranger located a submerged body pinned between the first and second falls. The body is presumed to be that of the hiker who fell the day before.

Though the man has not been identified, a woman named Jill Dorman posted in the Friends of Olympic National Park Facebook page on Tuesday, identifying him as her cousin and confirming the family had been informed of his death.

"He had just graduated HS and had been accepted at Baylor University. The son of a Pastor, he was out in the world for the first time in his life and paid with his life for a tragic mistake," writes Dorman.

Sol Duc Falls is one of the most popular attractions at Olympic National Park (Image credit: Getty)

Sol Duc Falls is one of the most popular attractions at Olympic National Park, splitting into as many as four channels as it cascades nearly 50ft into a narrow canyon that is making recovery efforts difficult. Recent warm weather has prompted rapid snowmelt and "caused significantly high river flows" which are further complicating efforts.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Crews say the area where the body is located is at "a constriction point beneath the main falls" where the speed and force of the water increases. They are also contending with vertical rock walls covered in slick algae and moss.

In 2016, a Washington man miraculously survived after walking out onto the rocks at Sol Duc Falls, slipping and being swept away.

When hiking around waterfalls, it's important to wear proper footwear such as hiking boots or shoes with good traction, as the trails themselves can be slick. Always stay on the trail, out of the water, and observe any safety signs. You can learn more in our article on waterfall safety.