This all-terrain e-bike is a bikepacker's dream with a massive range of 248 miles

Earlier this week, we saw a battery-free e-bike that uses a supercapacitor and regenerative braking, and never needs charging. Now, at the other end of the scale, we have the latest offering from Hong Kong-based bike builder Fiido, which can hold up to three batteries for a maximum range of almost 250 miles.

The Fiido Titan is described as a "robust cargo electric bike", and the company suggests it would be well suited to fishing and hunting. It would also be perfect for bikepacking, able to carry all your camping gear on long off-grid adventures while taking the sweat out of exploring.

The Titan comes with a single battery as standard, but can be fitted with another two, which are fitted on a rear rack. It has a maximum payload capacity of 440lb/200kg (including the two additional batteries if you choose to add them).

Carry everything

As New Atlas explains, it has a 750W rear hub motor, plus a torque sensor to detect when you're turning the pedals and initiate the motor straight away, eliminating the lurching sensation you experience with some e-bikes and making it easier to get away quickly at junctions.

All that weight calls for some serious stopping power, so Fiido has equipped the Titan with four- piston hydraulic brakes. It also has 4in fat tires and hydraulic front forks to soak up bumps off-road.

Everything is controlled via a center-mounted cockpit computer with full color display, and you can lock and unlock the bike remotely using the Fiido mobile app.

The base spec Titan is available to order now for $1,699, while the long-range package is $2,397.