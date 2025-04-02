Overcome your obstacles: Gossamer's new Type 2 collection of adventure packs is built to thrive in tough conditions
These appropriately-named range is designed to help wearers in the wilderness with functional features and minimalist design
Adventure isn't always exactly fun. If you like to spend your time in the backcountry, you'll be well-accustomed to rainy days, tired legs, and uncomfy sleeping arrangements - something that's become known as type 2 fun. That's where Gossamer's new range of ultra-light packs aims to help - appropriately named as the Type 2 collection.
The four new backcountry packs combine a minimalist design with multiple functional features.
"Through overcoming bad weather and wrong turns, you turn a good story into a great one. Our latest selection of ultralight packs pays tribute to these stories," the company says.
The Type 2 collection was constructed with tear and abrasion-resistant, lightweight Dyneema Mesh materials, so you're covered when the going gets tough in the wilderness.
The top-of-the-range Skala 38 backpack aims to balance comfort and capacity. This large, 10 gallon (38L) roll-top pack features multiple water bottle pockets, a removable waist belt, and plenty of room for all your belongings.
It's now available on the Gossamer website for $255.
The Grit 28 pack is a lighter model, designed for trail runners and fastpackers who need to shave as much weight as possible.
A vest-style harness and double sternum strap are designed to help you carry up to 7.4 gallons (28L) of gear, while a removable ventilated foam back pad adds comfort.
You can find the Grit 28 for $180 on the Gossamer website.
The Cima 15 model is a 4-gallon (15L) zippered pack suitable for hiking and everyday use. It's got plenty of room for all the essentials, with dual water bottle pockets and a hydration pack space, which you can also use as laptop storage.
Get your hands on the Cima 15 for $120 at Gossamer.
The budget Piku pack was designed for day hiking. This 1.3 (5L) to 3-gallon (11L) roll-top pack can be worn as a cross-body sling or around your hips. It's got plenty of functional features, including interior mesh pockets, a removable sit pad, and a front stretch pocket.
This affordable pack is available for $75 on the Gossamer website.
Alternatively, you can look below for today's best deals on hiking backpacks from top brands like The North Face and Berghaus.
