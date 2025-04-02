Overcome your obstacles: Gossamer's new Type 2 collection of adventure packs is built to thrive in tough conditions

Adventure isn't always exactly fun. If you like to spend your time in the backcountry, you'll be well-accustomed to rainy days, tired legs, and uncomfy sleeping arrangements - something that's become known as type 2 fun. That's where Gossamer's new range of ultra-light packs aims to help - appropriately named as the Type 2 collection.

The four new backcountry packs combine a minimalist design with multiple functional features.

"Through overcoming bad weather and wrong turns, you turn a good story into a great one. Our latest selection of ultralight packs pays tribute to these stories," the company says.

The Type 2 collection was constructed with tear and abrasion-resistant, lightweight Dyneema Mesh materials, so you're covered when the going gets tough in the wilderness.

The top-of-the-range Skala 38 backpack aims to balance comfort and capacity. This large, 10 gallon (38L) roll-top pack features multiple water bottle pockets, a removable waist belt, and plenty of room for all your belongings.

It's now available on the Gossamer website for $255.

The Grit 28 pack is a lighter model, designed for trail runners and fastpackers who need to shave as much weight as possible.

A vest-style harness and double sternum strap are designed to help you carry up to 7.4 gallons (28L) of gear, while a removable ventilated foam back pad adds comfort.

You can find the Grit 28 for $180 on the Gossamer website.

The Cima 15 model is a 4-gallon (15L) zippered pack suitable for hiking and everyday use. It's got plenty of room for all the essentials, with dual water bottle pockets and a hydration pack space, which you can also use as laptop storage.

Get your hands on the Cima 15 for $120 at Gossamer.

The budget Piku pack was designed for day hiking. This 1.3 (5L) to 3-gallon (11L) roll-top pack can be worn as a cross-body sling or around your hips. It's got plenty of functional features, including interior mesh pockets, a removable sit pad, and a front stretch pocket.

This affordable pack is available for $75 on the Gossamer website.

