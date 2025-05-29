Heimplanet's latest version of its inflatable Cloudbreak tent offers a spacious but pricey option for overland camping

Are you itching for a camping adventure out in the wilds this summer? If you're planning an overland trip somewhere remote, travelling prepared is key. Now Heimplanet is seeking to satisfy the needs of four-wheeled explorers, with an improved version of its Cloudbreak air pole tent.

This large four-person tent is designed to provide a comfortable and stress-free camping experience, with a separate sleeping cabin and common room area. It's 7.5ft (2.3m) high and 16.4ft (5m) wide, so there's plenty of room for multiple inhabitants to share.

The updated Cloudbreak is made from highly breathable 75D ripstop polyester and 70D nylon inner to stop you from overheating, and comes with a waterproof 75D recycled polyester ripstop flysheet to protect against the elements.

It comes preassembled, using a pump to inflate the single airframe, meaning you don't need to pump air into several different points and can have your tent ready quickly after arriving at your spot.

At 33.7lb (15.2kg), it's certainly on the heavier side, and suited to transport in the back of a car, truck or 4x4 rather than on foot.

The new Cloudbreak after nightfall (Image credit: Heimplanet)

We can't ignore the new Cloudbreak's list price. At $3,299 it's a considerable investment, and you'll need to pay more for the Cloudbreak groundsheet ($239), double-action floor pump ($57), and Stormline set of durable pegs and ropes ($57).

In comparison, our favorite four-person tent, the Kelty Dirt Motel, is available for just $380 (£370).

The latest Cloudbreak tent and all its accessories are available on the Heimplanet website.

Not in the US? Don't panic, Heimplanet ships worldwide. You can also look below for the best four-person tents where you are.

Heimplanet began on a Portuguese surfing trip, when its two founders, both named Stefan, became fed up with flimsy tents that couldn't cope in the rain and took ages to pitch.

The Cloudbreak is made to protect against wind and rain (Image credit: Heimplanet)

Heimplanet's range of inflatable tents is built to withstand the elements and eliminate hassle. You can find the full range on the Heimplanet website.