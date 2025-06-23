Spacious, comfortable, and lightweight: Our expert was very impressed after putting this Helly Hansen backpack to the test in the wilderness - get yours for $42 off right now

Taking to the trails this summer? You'll need a spacious and comfortable backpack with enough room to store all the essentials and plenty of cushioning to support your back as you run or hike through the wilderness.

The Helly Hansen Transistor pack is a great option for either discipline and is now available for just $128 on the Helly Hansen website.

This lightweight pack is built from stretchy nylon fabric and features EVA foam on the back panel, hip belt, and shoulder straps to maximize comfort as you move.

Inside, there's plenty of room for all your hiking, camping, and running equipment with 7.9Ga (30L) of capacity and plenty of additional pockets. Two external bottle holders also come in handy for storing liquids on the go.

Outdoors expert Pat Kinsella put his Transistor to the test over the varied trails of Wales' Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, and the South West Coast Path in southern England.

After plenty of trail running and hiking, Pat was particularly impressed by its supportive build and roomy interior.

"The fit is really secure – it doesn’t bounce too much when you’re doing something vigorous, such as trail running," reads his four-star review for Advnture.

"Although the bag looks small and feels light when empty, it is easily big enough to swallow a rain jacket, waterproof pants, a fleece, a lightweight puffer, gloves, a hat, a packed lunch, map and whatever else you might need for a fairly full-on day on the trails."

Helly Hansen Transistor pack: $170 $128 at Helly Hansen

Save $42 This Helly Hansen backpack is a spacious and comfortable option for running or hiking in the wilderness. It's made from stretchy nylon fabric and boasts lots of support to prevent back and shoulder pain on the trails.

Don't worry if you're not in the US, you can look below for today's best Helly Hansen Transistor backpack deals where you are.