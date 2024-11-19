Mountain Rescue teams appeal for hikers to wear the right footwear to prevent avoidable incidents

Kerry Mountain Rescue has urged hikers to don the right footwear before heading out on the trails. Based in Ireland’s mountain capital, the team has been called to several incidents over the past few weeks, some of which it says would have been avoidable with the right gear.

“The team would again, like to remind walkers that boots with good ankle support are essential for going into the hills,” Kerry Mountain Rescue said in a statement posted to Facebook.

“Conditions underfoot will only be deteriorating as we move into winter. Many avoidable lower leg injuries can be prevented with appropriate footwear.”

On Friday, 14 members of the team helped stretcher an injured hiker to safety, after they’d fallen and injured their arms and legs on the Slievenamon Mountain. Only one month previous, they’d responded to a similar incident, in which a hiker had become cragfast on the 3,407ft / 1037m Carrauntoohil mountain.

A good pair of hiking boots is essential for any backcountry hike, especially in winter when conditions worsen and trails deteriorate.

To combat the muddy mountain paths and slippery rock, make sure to wear a pair with enough traction to keep you upright. Boots like the Merrel Moab 3 feature large, grippy lugs that will dig into uneven terrain and keep you from slipping.

Comfort is another important factor. The best hiking boots will keep your feet warm and dry whatever the conditions. If you’re thinking of braving a winter hike, consider a pair like the La Sportiva Trango TRK. Ranked as our best hiking boots for winter, this thick winter pair boasts a breathable but waterproof gor-tex outer to keep your feet cool and dry.

For more on how to navigate the winter trails, check out our top 10 winter hiking safety tips.