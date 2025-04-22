Hurry and save 30% off these "fantastically light and comfortable" Keen hiking boots before they're gone forever
The Keen NXIS EVO boots are a comfortable hiking option - ideal for day hikes and at home on established trails
With warm weather finally here, now is the time to invest in a dependable pair of lightweight hiking boots that won't weigh you down as you trek through the wilderness.
The best lightweight hiking boots feature the same stability and protection as the best hiking boots without any unnecessary weight. This discontinued pair from Keen aims to do just that, and is now $57 off at REI.
If you're quick, you can save 30% and snag the Keen NXIS EVO men's hiking boots for just $132.73.
These three-season boots feature performance mesh uppers with waterproof and breathable membranes for wet days on the trails. The all-terrain rubber outsoles include 4mm multi-directional lugs, perfect for day hikes in the hills and well-defined sub-alpine trails.
The NXIS EVO boots' greatest strength lies in their comfort. The compression-molded foam midsoles cushion your feet over rocky terrain to avoid discomfort while you hike.
Hiking expert Pat Kinsella was impressed by the snug fit and effective heel-lock when he put the NXIS EVO boots to the test over a four-day fastpacking adventure in Scotland.
"Quick and easy to put on, they feel fantastically light and comfortable on my feet," said Pat in his review.
"The innovative heel-lock genuinely does enhance the fit and fills me with confidence when ascents and descents get gnarly."
Keen men's NXIS EVO hiking boots: $190 $132.73 at REI
Save $57 These waterproof Keen hiking boots are a snug and comfy option for taking on the trails thanks to their cushioning compression-molded foam midsoles. This pair also features stable all-terrain rubber outsoles with aggressive 4mm lugs.
