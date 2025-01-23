A wild swimmer marries a river in an award-winning documentary that highlights locals' fight to protect it from pollution

A UK documentary, Rave On For The Avon, is highlighting the pollution crisis facing the River Avon in the southwest of England and other rivers across the UK.

The film follows a local community’s fight to save their bathing spot in unique ways and showcases positive, creative campaigns by people who cherish their local rivers and see wild swimming as a way of life.

In 2021, the environmental performance of the UK’s water and sewage companies fell to the lowest level on record.

In a densely residential part of the city of Bristol in the southwest of England, a section of the River Avon attracts swimmers year-round.

Wild swimming is recognized for helping people boost mental health and as being a free outdoor activity for local lower-income families. However, the local council prohibits swimming in the river, and it is often polluted with dangerous levels of raw sewage, chemical pollution and farm run-off.

Locals to Conham River Park formed a group , running a citizen-led water testing program. The group is now applying for Designated Bathing Water Status (DBWS) for the river.

Currently there are only three stretches of river in the UK with this status, all of which have been won through local campaigns.

As part of the campaign, one swimmer, @mrs_meg_avon 'married' the River Avon. As part of her @saveouravon campaign she hoped to give it personhood and therefore greater rights.

Creators hope Rave On For The Avon will inspire swimmers across the UK to take action against polluting companies.

Director Charlotte Sawyer has set up a Crowdfunder to take the film to cinemas in the UK.

Conham River Park is a popular spot for swimmers, despite the levels of pollution (Image credit: Charlotte Sawyer)

