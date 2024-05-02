Use AllTrails? You can get the Calm meditation app free for three months – here's how

A growing body of research shows that 'green exercise' like hiking air is great for your physical and mental wellbeing, and to mark Mental Health Month, AllTrails is giving you three months' free access to the Calm app to add meditation and mindfulness to the mix.

Calm is an award-winning relaxation and sleep app that's packed with tools and programs to help you wind down and relieve stress, including breathing exercises, grounding sessions, breath work, music, sleep coaching, and guided meditations to name just a few.

To get your free Calm subscription, download the AllTrails app if you haven't done so already, and record at least one hike using the Navigator tool before the end of the month. As its name suggests, Navigator allows you to follow a route plotted by you, or another AllTrails user, whether it's a hike, bike ride, or trail run.

Once you've recorded your hike, you should receive an email containing a link that you can use to unlock your free three-month Calm membership. It might take up to 10 days for the email to arrive, so be patient.

Click the link and follow the instructions to set up your account. As is often the case with free trials, you'll be prompted to enter payment details, but you won't be charged anything during the free three-month period, and if you cancel before the end, there'll be nothing to pay at all. You can cancel at any time.