Strava has drawn some inspiration from Garmin and Coros and unveiled a new tool that gives you an estimate of how long it will take you to run your next race. Performance Predictions, which officially launched yesterday, is available to 150 million Strava subscribers and uses AI to take some of the guesswork out of your training plan.

Analyzing your recent run activity, the machine-powered learning tool draws on over 100 data points from your performance and uses insights into how similar runners on Strava perform to give you a prediction for how long it will take you to run your next 5k, 10k, half or full marathon.

This feature already exists on the Coros and Garmin Connect apps, but this tool means you can access it with any GPS watch linked to Strava. The predictions update automatically after every run and adjust during rest periods, so they always reflect your current fitness level. If you are training for a race, or even just working on your own running challenge or PB, the tool gives you target paces that you can adopt in your training using your sports watch.

In a press release, Strava says the tool furnishes you with a smarter and more responsive training experience.

"Runners can assess whether their training supports their goal pace, make informed adjustments, and track their evolving potential."

You can find your Performance Predictions now in the Progress tab within the Strava app. This news comes just one day after we reported that Strava had acquired Runna, a coaching app for runners. In 2024 alone, nearly one billion runs were recorded on Strava.

