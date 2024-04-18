Asics wants you to return your Nimbus Mirai runners when you’ve trashed them

The Nimbus Mirai: the shoe Asics actually wants you to return

Japanese sportswear brand Asics is calling on runners to return their newly-released Nimbus Mirai running shoes… when they’ve trashed them. Because the Nimbus Mirai is designed to be the brand’s most circular shoe yet, so they can be remade to run again. So it is easy being green after all.

Designed with recycling in mind, the Nimbus Mirai is launching with a new returns program, encouraging runners to give back the shoes at the end of their use to support their journey towards circularity.

In Japanese, the word ‘mirai’ mean future. Asics says this reflects the manufacturer's commitment to making a positive impact on future generations of runners, paying them a kindness in advance.

Asics has pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emissions as a business by 2050. The Nimbus Mirai is part of that process, and comes hot on the heels of the Gel-Lyte III CM 1.95 shoe, which saw Asics create the lightest CO2e-emitting sneaker on the market last year.

Designed with uniform polyester material, the Nimbus Mirai’s entire upper has no overlays, meaning the shoe can be easily sorted to be placed under recycling process when the time comes.

Asics says the whole shoe has been designed for the upper to be easily detachable from the sole when the time comes. A special Asics-created glue also promotes an easier recycling process, providing a durable bond that can be put through its paces but easily pulled apart for its next life cycle.

We can rebuild you… the various parts of an ASICS Nimbus Mirai (Image credit: Asics)

After testing, Asics claims that 87.3% of the upper material can be retrieved as a new polyester material ready to be remade to run again.

Additionally, the shoe features an FF Blast Plus Eco midsole made from approximately 24% renewable sources, such as leftovers from sugar cane processing.

Asics is also working with partners find a way to recycle the sole, too (we think our local pizza place has already worked that one out).

Fumitaka Kamifukumoto, project leader of the Nimbus Mirai product development, says: “The announcement of the Nimbus Mirai is a proud moment for us and an important milestone in our ambition to be a net-zero carbon emission business by 2050. It has remained our focus not to compromise the product’s performance at all, so that runners can wear the shoe as they would any other from Asics – protected and supported as they replenish their body and mind. We ask runners to take an extra step with this shoe, however, and bring it back to us once they have finished with it. That way, we can continue our mission towards creating a Sound Earth for future generations.”

The Nimbus Mirai is available for men and women from Asics retail and online stores now for $180 / £170. You can return them to the store where you bought them.