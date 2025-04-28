Speed along the trails with 30% off these nimble Helly Hansen trail running shoes, built with sustainability in mind
The Helly Hansen Featherswift trail running shoes feature lightweight, recycled materials to help you race around the trails this spring
Spring is finally here, and if you're anything like us, you'll be itching to hit the trails for a run in the warm weather. Alongside the right clothing and plenty of water, you'll need a breathable pair of trail running shoes to help you navigate the wilderness without overheating.
If you're in the market for a dependable pair for the spring season, check out the Helly Hansen Men's Featherswift trail running shoes, which are now available for just $76.73 at REI - 30% off their list price.
These nifty trail shoes are a nimble alternative to some of Helly Hansen's heavy-duty models. Their polyester/polyurethane uppers feature Helly Hansen's Light-Frame and Max-Vent technology, which aims to maximise breathability and speed in the wilderness.
While you run, your feet will be supported by a moderately cushioned EVA foam midsole, designed to strike a balance between comfort and a decent feel for underfoot terrain. There's also the Max-Grip rubber outsole, which digs into the ground to provide stability and confidence on the trails.
Helly Hansen Men's Featherswift trail running shoes: $110 $76.73 at REI
Save $33 These breathable Helly Hansen trail running shoes feature plenty of sustainable recycled materials. Their EVA foam midsoles aim to support your feet while you run, while Max-Grip rubber outsoles keep you from slipping in the backcountry.
Built with the environment in mind, the Featherswift trail running shoes include multiple recycled components, like 100% recycled polyester webbing, 100% recycled laces, and 100% recycled toe box and heel reinforcements.
