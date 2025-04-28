Speed along the trails with 30% off these nimble Helly Hansen trail running shoes, built with sustainability in mind

Spring is finally here, and if you're anything like us, you'll be itching to hit the trails for a run in the warm weather. Alongside the right clothing and plenty of water, you'll need a breathable pair of trail running shoes to help you navigate the wilderness without overheating.

If you're in the market for a dependable pair for the spring season, check out the Helly Hansen Men's Featherswift trail running shoes, which are now available for just $76.73 at REI - 30% off their list price.

These nifty trail shoes are a nimble alternative to some of Helly Hansen's heavy-duty models. Their polyester/polyurethane uppers feature Helly Hansen's Light-Frame and Max-Vent technology, which aims to maximise breathability and speed in the wilderness.

While you run, your feet will be supported by a moderately cushioned EVA foam midsole, designed to strike a balance between comfort and a decent feel for underfoot terrain. There's also the Max-Grip rubber outsole, which digs into the ground to provide stability and confidence on the trails.

Helly Hansen Men's Featherswift trail running shoes: $110 $76.73 at REI

Built with the environment in mind, the Featherswift trail running shoes include multiple recycled components, like 100% recycled polyester webbing, 100% recycled laces, and 100% recycled toe box and heel reinforcements.

