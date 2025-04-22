Yes, you read it right – you can switch out the midsole of this trail running shoe depending on whether you want to go light and fast or long and slow

If you're a trail runner, there's a decent chance you have a pile of shoes in rotation. A light, bouncy pair for days you want to go fast, a more rugged design with deep lugs for muddy trails, and shoes that prioritize comfort when you want to go the distance. But wouldn't it be nice if you could have just one pair of shoes and switch out the midsole? That's a question that's clearly been on the minds of ultra runner Killian Jornet and the folks at Nnormal, who recently unveiled a shoe that does exactly that.

The innovative (to say the least) Nnormal Kboix 01 is what the brand calls "a multisport, modular shoe" that lets you choose your own adventure by swapping out different midsoles built for different types of run.

"Each shoe is an invitation to customize your experience depending on the demands of varied terrains," writes Nnormal, adding that the clever approach also enhances durability, essentially giving you more mileage out of each pair – something that's very much in line with the Spanish runner's philosphy of sustainability.

The game-changing shoe, which has already picked up an ISPO Award, comes in three different iterations, each with two different midsoles included. Then you can add a third midsole for an additional £40 if you want more options.

(Image credit: Nnormal)

The Soft midsole is made using EVA supercritical foam (that means it has lots of air bubbles to make it super light), which is best for your easy runs or slow recovery. When you want to go fast, the Reactive midsole made with TPU supercritical foam provides very high levels of rebound and for long runs and hikes, the Bounce midsole is made from EBA supercritical foam for comfort mile after mile.

The upper is made using super strong and breathable Matryx EVO Light Jacquard Material and underfoot, you'll find a Vibram Megagrip outsole for the best grip on the trickiest terrain.

The brand says the shoe has been tested by 150 athletes over the past year, and we're assuming that includes Jornet, who's racked up some seriously impressive feats recently, including climbing all 82 4,000m Alpine peaks in just 19 days. Next up, he's competing at Western States for the first time since 2011, where we'll find out if his Kboix are any match for Jim Walmsley's Hoka Tecton X 3s.

The Nnormal Kboix 01 is available now in both men's and women's sizing for $240 / £240 from Nnormal, and additional midsoles cost $40 / £40 each. It joins other models such as the Tomir 2.0, Kjerag and Kjerag Brut from the brand, which was launched by Jornet with family-owned footwear company Camper in 2022.