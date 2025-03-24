"It's unlike anything that's been seen before" – meet Black to the Trails, the world’s most ethnically diverse trail running event

Black to the Trails is for black people, people of colour and White allies who want to do their bit to diversify the UK trail running scene

Black to the Trails, a trail running event for black people, people of color and white allies, is returning to Dunstable Downs in the Chiltern Hills this May. Billed as "the world's most ethnically diverse trail running event," runners of all colors and ages can sign up to compete in one of four distances and experience some of the most beautiful trails in the South East.

"It's unlike anything that's been seen before," says Black Trail Runners co-founder and race director Sabrina Pace-Humphreys, who helped launch the event in 2023 after seeing very little diversity at trail running events, from participants to organizers. She says she hopes the annual event will become the rule rather than the exception across all trail running events.

"It's a lot of work, but when you're standing there and you look out and you see in reality the vision that you always wanted to see, that you always needed, which is people of all ethnicities coming together, enjoying the trails, that's the dream, right?"

The event has sold out for two years running and typically sees 70% people of color and 70% female runners in attendance.

Runners at Black to the Trails

The event has sold out for two years running (Image credit: Black Trail Runners)

This year's event will have a 1k, 5k and 10k distance plus the new and improved Scotch Bonnet 10k, which Pace-Humphreys describes as "undulating," with registration starting at £4 while under 16s attend for free. The races have staggered start times so you can take part in more than one event if you have the steam.

Adidas Terrex is the official sponsor of the event, and this year, you can test out their Agravic Speed, Agravic 3 and Agravic GTX models on the trail while you're there.

It's not just the ethnic representation among the participants that makes Black to the Trails different from other trail events – Pace-Humphreys explains it's also a celebration of black heritage and culture and an opportunity to sample food and music you might not ordinally get at other festivals.

"We have food for the culture there. So you're not going to get a burger van, but you are going to get a chicken van. You are going to get a Caribbean food van. You are going to get a sugar cane juice van."

Black to the Trails 2025 will take place at The National Trust’s Dunstable Downs and Whipsnade Estate on Sunday 11th May, with the first run starting at 10am. You can register at blacktothetrails.co.uk.

Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.  

