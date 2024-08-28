There’s breathtaking skiing action galore in this 3-minute trailer for Calm Beneath Castles

Drones and skiing go together like greyhounds and soft furnishing – it’s like one’s spent history for other one to be invented. The footage that drones make possible shows skiing in a whole new level of awesomeness, and there’s a lot of awesome going on in this three-minute trailer for upcoming ski movie spectacular Calm Under Castles.

The film comes from Matchstick Productions, which specializes in glossy sports action documentaries. We suspect they own a lot of drones. This is far from their first ski movie; in fact, they’re becoming an annual event. And they seem to get bigger and bolder every year.

The film features some of skiing’s biggest risk takers – including gravity-defying free skiers such as Sam Kuch, Michelle Parker, Dennis Renalter, Colby Stevenson and Jess Hotter, though with some fresher names too. And the global action takes place in locations including Hokkaido in Japan; Arlberg and Obertauern in Austria; Whistler, Waddingotn and Chatter Creek in Canada; Sugarbowl in California; Elko in Nevada; Monument Ranch in Utah; and Haines in Alaska.

Calm Beneath Castles: Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

To be honest, there’s not a lot in the trailer to suggest that’s much of an angle to Calm Beneath Castles other than to make the audience go, “Wow!” a lot (and there’s nothing wrong with that). But for what it’s worth, Matchstick productions describes the film as, “an awe-inspiring ski movie that delves into the heart, soul, and mind of skiers driven by an insatiable thirst for adventure and discovery. This epic film explores the essence of finding solace in nature and being one with the mountains.

“Following the world's best skiers to breathtaking locations, it captures their quirks, instincts, and passion as they prepare and take on the mountain. The film is a testament to their extraordinary skill, courage, and determination, showcasing their connection with nature and the tranquility they find beneath towering castles of snow.”

The film goes on tour from October 5, with a world premiere in Innsbruck, and there’s a (growing) list of other screenings here.