Colorado tourist tries holding conversation with huge moose – it goes poorly

An adult moose can weigh up to 1,000lb, stand 6ft tall at the shoulder, and run at up to 35mph, but for some reason people still tend to underestimate them.

A woman was spotted in Colorado recently doing exactly that, following seemingly trying to chat with a moose in the Breckenridge ski resort. Eventually the animal lost patience and reared up, nearly striking her in the face with its hooves.

The whole incident (which you can see below) was caught on camera by Kelly Spence and shared via infamous Instagram account TouronsOfNationalParks as a warning to other would-be moose whisperers.

Moose are usually curious rather than aggressive, but they are huge, powerful animals and their temperament can change in a flash if they feel threatened. In Colorado, two people were attacked and trampled by moose earlier this year, prompting officials to issue a warning advising dog walkers to keep their pets under control around wildlife.

The National Park Service warns that all wildlife can be dangerous: "For most species, like moose, elk, bighorn sheep, mountain goats, and deer, visitors must maintain at least 25 yards (23 m) of distance. For wolves, grizzly bears, black bears, and mountain lions, a distance of at least 100 yards (91 m) should be observed."

If you do find yourself in close quarters with a moose, stay calm and try not to startle it. Back away slowly to a safe distance, taking care not to get between a cow and her calves. It's a good idea to get behind something large and solid like a building or boulder, in case the animal charges. For more advice, see our guide what to do if you meet a moose when hiking.