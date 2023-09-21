Second Colorado moose attack in a week prompts renewed warnings for hikers

The woman and her dog surprised a moose on the trail in Boulder County

Just a week after Colorado Parks and Wildlife issued a call for caution after a hiker was trampled by a moose, there's been another moose attack in the state.

A woman was walking her dog on the on the South Saint Vrain Trail north of Ward on Wednesday morning when the attack occurred. According to a news release by CPW, the pair surprised the cow moose which then charged the woman, reportedly headbutting and stomping on her several times.

After the attack, the woman was able to walk to a nearby neighbor’s house, where they called Boulder County deputies for assistance. The dog sustained minor injuries and CPW confirms it was leashed at the time of the attack and has warned hikers and dog walkers to be especially alert at this time of year when bull elk are in rutting season and cow elk have young calves.

"When hiking in riparian habitats, hikers should be aware moose may be in the area resting or eating. Moose can perceive dogs as a threat, and CPW encourages dog owners to keep them on-leash at all times to avoid confrontations. Cow moose can become particularly aggressive when their calf is nearby."

This incident marks the fourth such in encounter in Colorado this year, with three taking place in Boulder County.

Moose can perceive dogs as a threat, and CPW encourages dog owners to keep them on-leash at all times (Image credit: Getty)

Moose safety

There are approximately 3,500 moose in the state of Colorado, and though by nature, they are not aggressive creatures, they can become so when feeling threatened, particularly around their young or if they’re harassed by people or dogs.

If you're hiking with a dog in moose country, it's especially important to practice wildlife safety and keep it on-leash. Keep your distance and enjoy it from afar using binoculars.