Garmin Venu 3 gets first major price cut in time for Christmas

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin 3S for just $399.99 at Amazon. This is the smaller version of the superb Venu 3, and is the first significant price cut it's seen since its launch earlier this year. The deal applies to the sage gray/stainless steel colorway.

It's been a bumper year for Garmin watches, but the Venu 3 is easily one of my favorites, and I gave it four and a half out of five stars when I reviewed it last month. It's a sleek smartwatch that's much more compact than most Garmin wearables, but still packs serious health and fitness tracking chops (in fact, it was the first watch to feature Garmin's new sleep coaching with nap detection).

If you're not in the US, scroll to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Garmin Venu 3 where you are.

Garmin Venu 3S: $449.99 $399.99 at Amazon

Save $50 This is the first big discount we've seen on the Venu 3 since its launch earlier this year. The deal applies to the compact 41mm diameter model, with stainless steel case and sage gray silicone band.

GPS accuracy is excellent, and it's all capped off with a stunning AMOLED display. My main reservations were the lack of maps (if you want to explore new locales with your watch, you'll be better off with a Garmin Forerunner) and the price. but with $50 off it's a much more tempting proposition. The Venu 3 neatly straddles the gap between smartwatches and sports watches, and does so with style.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on the Garmin Venu 3 near you, with prices updated daily: