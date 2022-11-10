Black Friday Garmin deals 2022: early offers available now

This year's Black Friday Garmin deals will be the perfect opportunity to upgrade your GPS watch, grab a new bike computer, or even pick up a GPS unit for your car. We'll be rounding up all the best offers for you right here, with deals in both the US and UK, so you don't have to spend time trawling the web for the lowest prices.

If you can't wait for the big event, many retailers are already cutting prices, and you're in the right place to find all the early deals too.

Garmin has released a lot of watches in 2022, so we're expecting many stores to be clearing stock of older models during the Black Friday sales. If you're interested in picking up a Forerunner 245 or 945, a Fenix 6, or an Instinct, we think you'll be in luck. We might even see the first significant discounts on Garmin's newer watches; we're keeping our fingers crossed.

Cyclists are likely to be well catered for as well, with deals on lights, radars, and Varia cycling computers. Car and camper sat-nav units are likely to get some big discounts as well, so we'll be trawling through all the biggest stores to find the best prices.

Black Friday 2022 takes place on 25 November, and that's when we're expecting many of the best deals to arrive. The offers will continue through the weekend and into Cyber Monday, which takes place on 28 November.

UK deals

Today's best deals

Can't wait until Black Friday? We've rounded up the best deals on a range of Garmin watches for you right here.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 245 Music: $349.99 $190 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $159.99 This mid-level sports watch has dropped in price substantially since the launch of the FR 255 earlier this year, and is now its lowest ever price at Amazon. We've not seen this watch drop below $200 before, so this is a great deal ahead of Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 735XT: $349.99 $119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $230 This premium GPS watch has hit its lowest ever price at Amazon ahead of Black Friday. It's a feature-packed device with advanced training tools, and ideal for beginners and intermediate level athletes alike.

Can't see the device you want? We've also rounded up the best deals on a wide array of other Garmin watches, with prices updated daily where you are.

Q&A

What is Black Friday? Black Friday is a global sales event, when retailers around the world cut the prices of a wide array of goods. It takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

When is Black Friday 2022? Black Friday 2022 takes place on Friday 25 November, which is the day after Thanksgiving. However, many stores start their sales in advance, so you don't have to wait until the day itself to grab a great deal on hiking gear.