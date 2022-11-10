Black Friday Garmin deals 2022: early offers available now
Looking for a Garmin watch, cycle computer, or sat-nav? We're bringing you all the biggest savings
This year's Black Friday Garmin deals will be the perfect opportunity to upgrade your GPS watch, grab a new bike computer, or even pick up a GPS unit for your car. We'll be rounding up all the best offers for you right here, with deals in both the US and UK, so you don't have to spend time trawling the web for the lowest prices.
If you can't wait for the big event, many retailers are already cutting prices, and you're in the right place to find all the early deals too.
Garmin has released a lot of watches in 2022, so we're expecting many stores to be clearing stock of older models during the Black Friday sales. If you're interested in picking up a Forerunner 245 or 945, a Fenix 6, or an Instinct, we think you'll be in luck. We might even see the first significant discounts on Garmin's newer watches; we're keeping our fingers crossed.
Cyclists are likely to be well catered for as well, with deals on lights, radars, and Varia cycling computers. Car and camper sat-nav units are likely to get some big discounts as well, so we'll be trawling through all the biggest stores to find the best prices.
Black Friday 2022 takes place on 25 November, and that's when we're expecting many of the best deals to arrive. The offers will continue through the weekend and into Cyber Monday, which takes place on 28 November.
Quick links
- Amazon: discounts on Garmin devices with deals updated daily (opens in new tab)
- Garmin: get up to $150 off satellite navigation systems, bow sights, and watches (opens in new tab)
- Dick's Sporting Goods: up to $200 off selected Garmin watches and golf rangefinders (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: up to $180 off selected Garmin sports watches (opens in new tab)
- Bass Pro: up to $500 off fish finders, sports watches, and sat-nav systems (opens in new tab)
UK deals
- Amazon: discounts on Garmin devices, with deals updated daily (opens in new tab)
- Wiggle: deals on Garmin power pedals, watches, heart rate monitors, and more (opens in new tab)
- John Lewis: up to £290 off Garmin GPS watches (opens in new tab)
- Decathlon: up to 28% off Garmin watches and other sports tech (opens in new tab)
Today's best deals
Can't wait until Black Friday? We've rounded up the best deals on a range of Garmin watches for you right here.
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music:
$349.99 $190 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $159.99 This mid-level sports watch has dropped in price substantially since the launch of the FR 255 earlier this year, and is now its lowest ever price at Amazon. We've not seen this watch drop below $200 before, so this is a great deal ahead of Black Friday.
Garmin Forerunner 735XT:
$349.99 $119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $230 This premium GPS watch has hit its lowest ever price at Amazon ahead of Black Friday. It's a feature-packed device with advanced training tools, and ideal for beginners and intermediate level athletes alike.
Can't see the device you want? We've also rounded up the best deals on a wide array of other Garmin watches, with prices updated daily where you are.
Q&A
What is Black Friday?
Black Friday is a global sales event, when retailers around the world cut the prices of a wide array of goods. It takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving.
When is Black Friday 2022?
Black Friday 2022 takes place on Friday 25 November, which is the day after Thanksgiving. However, many stores start their sales in advance, so you don't have to wait until the day itself to grab a great deal on hiking gear.
When is Cyber Monday 2022?
Cyber Monday takes place on 28 November 2022, which is the Monday after Black Friday.
Cat is the editor of Advnture, She’s been a journalist for 13 years, and was fitness and wellbeing editor on TechRadar before joining the Advnture team in 2022. She’s a UK Athletics qualified run leader, and in her spare time enjoys nothing more than lacing up her shoes and hitting the roads and trails (the muddier, the better).
