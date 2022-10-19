Best Garmin watch 2022: the latest watches tested

When you're looking for the best Garmin watch, there are lots of factors to take into account. What is your preferred sport, what level are you at currently, what do you want to achieve, how frequently do you train? It's also important to think about how long you'll be able to go between charges, and how much of a beating your watch is likely to take, and last but not least, how much cash you have to spend.

It's tough to pin down a single watch that will work best for everyone, but we've tested all the current models and put together this guide to help you pick the right one for you. Garmin makes many of the best GPS watches, and all of the ones here come highly recommended for their accuracy. Some also have on-board storage for music, so you can pair up your best running headphones and run to the beat without the need to carry your phone.

Whatever your needs, read on to find the best Garmin watch for you. We test new watches all the time, and will update this guide with new entries as they're released. We've recently put the new Garmin Venu Sq 2 through its paces, and will soon be checking out the Garmin Marq 2 Adventure as well, so watch this space.

The Garmin Forerunner 955 might look unassuming, but it's a sports tracking powerhouse (Image credit: Future)

1. Garmin Forerunner 955 The best Garmin watch all-round, with super accurate GPS and excellent training tools Screen size: 1.3in | Screen type: color memory-in-pixel | Battery life (GPS): 42 hours without solar | Battery life (standby): 15 days without solar Extremely tough design Super accurate GPS Excellent recovery tools Shorter battery life than expected Undeniably expensive

It might look unassuming with its plain resin case, but the Forerunner 955 is our pick for the best Garmin watch of 2022. Released earlier this year, it offers all of the company's best training tools in a neat package that's surprisingly compact and lightweight to wear.

It offers the best GPS tracking of any watch we've tested to date (and there have been a lot), and its advanced training tools are very impressive. It was the first watch to include heart rate variability (HRV) and training readiness scores to help you understand how your body is responding to life and training, and it also delivers a daily morning report to help you prepare for the day ahead.

Navigation is excellent, and whichever type of workout you choose to track, we think you'll be impressed by the sheer depth of data available afterwards. If you're purely a runner then the Forerunner 55 is a much cheaper alternative, and the Forerunner 255 will suit entry-level triathletes well, but if you enjoy getting stuck into a wide range of sports then the 955 is the one for you.

Our only real criticism is that the battery life wasn't as long as we'd expected, but opting for the solar edition stretches it out further between charges.

The Fenix 7 is the best Garmin watch all-round if you're aiming to take your training to the next level (Image credit: Future)

2. Garmin Fenix 7 A Garmin watch to push your fitness to the next level, with improved recovery tools Screen size: 1.2in /1.3in / 1.4in | Screen type: color memory-in-pixel | Battery life (GPS): up to 122 hours | Battery life (standby): up to 1+ year Extremely accurate GPS Useful training tools Choice of case sizes Extra tough design Colors sometimes look muddy One of the most expensive options

The Garmin Fenix 7 takes our award to for the best Garmin watch overall. If you're interested in taking your running, cycling, swimming or hiking to the next level, it's the ideal training tool for you.

We were particularly impressed by the new real-time stamina tool, which shows how much energy you have remaining in real time during a workout. If you're starting to run low then you might choose to dial back the effort a little or bring things to an end sooner, but if you've still got plenty in the tank then you might choose to push yourself a little harder.

GPS proved particularly accurate, and during an intense indoor cycling interval session, we found that changes in heart rate were detected by the Fenix 7 almost as swiftly as a chest strap heart rate monitor.

During our tests we found that the watch's blue backlight tended to make colors look a little muddy, particularly when navigating using the watch's on-board maps and GPS, but that's a fairly minor complaint. if you'd prefer to have a watch with an OLED display, take a look at the Garmin Epix, which is otherwise nearly identical.

The Venu 2 Plus is the only Garmin watch to feature a built-in microphone, so you can take calls and use your phone's voice assistant from your wrist (Image credit: Future)

3. Garmin Venu 2 Plus The best Garmin watch for everyday style, with a stunning display and handy built-in microphone Screen size: 1.1in / 1.3in | Screen type: color AMOLED | Battery life (GPS): up to 22 hours | Battery life (standby): up to 12 days Vivid AMOLED screen Receives phone calls on your wrist 10-day battery life in typical use Accesses your phone's voice assistant Only one case size

If you're considering trading in your Apple Watch for something more sports-focused, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus could be exactly what you're looking for. It's packed with all the fitness tracking tools you'd expect from a modern sports watch, but also includes lots of useful extras that make it an ideal watch for everyday wear.

The bright AMOLED display is crisp and easy to read in all conditions, and in our tests we found it much easier to read messages and view maps on the Venu 2 than many other Garmin watches. We also appreciated the addition of a microphone to the left-hand edge of the case, which allows you to answer calls and access your phone's voice assistant without digging your handset out of your pocket. If cash is a little tight, you can also pick up the regular Venu 2, which has all the same features except for the built-in mic.

There's only one case size available, and if you're used to the Apple Watch's wireless charging then you might find it frustrating to mess about with a fiddly charging cable, but with a battery life of up to 14 days, you won't need to charge the Venu 2 Plus anywhere near as frequently as one of Apple's devices.

The Garmin Enduro 2 is a watch built with tough multi-day events in mind (Image credit: Future)

4. Garmin Enduro 2 A top quality multi-sports watch that makes no compromises for long distance events Screen size: 1.4in | Screen type: color memory-in-pixel | Battery life (GPS): up to 714 hours | Battery life (standby): up to 550 days Exceptional battery life Great GPS accuracy Super bright flashlight Costs almost $1,000 Only one size

The Garmin Enduro gives you the training tools of the Fenix 7 with the battery life of the Instinct 2, and it's a joy to use. This is a watch that makes no compromises. It's big and bold (which is necessary to accommodate its large solar cell). with a titanium bezel, sapphire crystal lens, and an enormous 1.4in screen for displaying stats and maps. It's even packing a bright LED flashlight that's incredibly handy for early morning and late evening runs, or around a campsite.

GPS accuracy is exceptional (with Garmin's SatIQ automatically switching between satellite tracking modes to maximize battery life), and although the display isn't as bright as that of the Epix (Gen 2), it's still bright and detailed enough to make navigation a breeze.

The only question is, are you really going to be off-grid enough to justify it? The Enduro 2 can run for weeks between charges even with regular GPS use, but if you're not planning any ultra runs or long backpacking expeditions, a Fenix or Forerunner might be a better option.

The Garmin Forerunner 55 is an affordable GPS watch that'll suit beginner and intermediate runners alike (Image credit: Future)

5. Garmin Forerunner 55 The best Garmin running watch for new and intermediate level runners, with great training tools Screen size: 1.04in | Screen type: color memory-in-pixel | Battery life (GPS): up to 20 hours | Battery life (standby): up to 14 days Affordably priced Workout suggestions Recovery time guidance Well designed controls Not the best display for maps No touchscreen

The Forerunner 55 is Garmin's entry-level running watch, and very reasonably priced, but we'd happily recommend it to intermediate level runners as well. You're getting a huge amount for your money here – despite its modest price tag, it's a very accurate GPS watch with impressive heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, recovery stats, and training tools including workout suggestions and recommended recovery periods.

OK, its color memory in pixel screen isn't as vivid as the AMOLED display of the Venu 2 Plus or Epix, but it's still clearly visible in most lighting conditions, with a backlight for when things get gloomy, and all your stats are clearly presented with graphs and charts to illustrate trends over time.

Although it was only released in 2021, you can already snag it for much less than its list price, making it a particularly great deal. If you're not sure which Garmin watch to choose, this one should tick the most important boxes.

The Garmin Forerunner 255 offers superb location tracking thanks to its multi-band GPS (Image credit: Future)

6. Garmin Forerunner 255 A superb entry-level triathlon watch with super accurate GPS Screen size: 1.1in / 1.3in | Screen type: color memory-in-pixel | Battery life (GPS): up to 30 hours | Battery life (standby): up to 14 days Very accurate location tracking Light and comfortable Choice of sizes Impressive battery life No touchscreen No solar option

The Forerunner 255 is the next step up from the 55, and is the best Garmin watch if you're looking to take the next step and add cycling or swimming to your regular run training. This is an excellent entry-level triathlon watch with an extensive range of training tools for all three sports (plus others) and the ability to switch between sports at the press of a button for triathlons and duathlons.

When we tested the Forerunner 255, we were particularly impressed by the accuracy of its multi-band GPS, which gave the most precise results of any GPS watch we've tested to date. Even during an out-and-back race that passed through a mile-long tunnel, the results were accurate to within a few meters.

The Forerunner 255 offers great battery life as well, though we would have liked to see a solar option to extend it even further. The lack of a touchscreen also takes a little getting used to, but this is a superb Garmin watch for the price and comes highly recommended.

The Garmin Instinct 2 has a slimmer design than the original Instinct, but is still seriously tough (Image credit: Future)

7. Garmin Instinct 2 The best Garmin watch for outright battery life – especially if you opt for one of the solar models Screen size: 0.79in / 0.9in | Screen type: monochrome memory-in-pixel | Battery life (GPS): up to 48 hours | Battery life (standby): up to indefinite Super tough build Excellent battery life Extra training tools for runners Great GPS accuray Screen not great for maps

If you're hard on your watches, then the Instinct 2 is the best Garmin Watch for you. Like the original Instinct before it, this watch is built like a tank with a tough resin case topped with Gorilla Glass and a design made to shrug off bumps and knocks. After several camping trips and a spot or two of mountain biking, we can confirm that it works.

The Instinct 2 also offers remarkable battery life, particularly if you opt for one of the solar models, which feature Garmin's Power Glass. Provided you're able to get outdoors and soak up a little sunshine, you'll notice that the battery meter barely drops, even with GPS active. Garmin itself claims that the solar edition of the watch can run indefinitely if it catches enough rays, though admittedly you'd need to keep all its most interesting tools switched off to achieve that.

GPS is excellent, as we've come to expect, and during testing we particularly appreciated the watch's new training tools, including suggested running workouts. The only real drawback is that the monochrome memory-in-pixel display isn't great for displaying maps. There's very little detail, and no hues to differentiate different parts of the landscape. If you don't need help navigating though, the Instinct 2 comes highly recommended.

(Image credit: Future)

8. Garmin Venu Sq 2 A compact everyday watch with a stunning screen that takes the fight to Fitbit Screen size: 35.9mm / 1.41in diagonal | Screen type: AMOLED | Battery life (GPS): up to 26 hours | Battery life (standby): up to 11 days Slim, lightweight design Excellent GPS tracking Striking AMOLED display No animated workouts No map support

The Venu Sq 2 is a smart, square-faced watch that's a direct rival to the Fitbit Versa 4, with superior fitness tracking chops. In our tests, we were particularly impressed by its dual-band GPS, which locks on super fast even in tricky locations with tall buildings or tree cover.

The biggest upgrade from the original Venu Sq is the addition of an OLED display, which looks absolutely stunning and makes it easy to check your health stats at a glance thanks to clear text and graphics. Touch controls are responsive, but the inclusion of two physical buttons on the case means you can also operate it with cold, wet, or gloved hands.

Our biggest complaint with the Venu Sq 2 is that there's no support for maps. Its high-resolution AMOLED screen would be ideal for navigation, but sadly there's no way to transfer your routes from the Garmin Connect app. Hopefully that's something Garmin will change for the third generation watch.

