The best cheap GPS watches 2023: take your running to the next level for less

The best cheap GPS watch will help you take your training to the next level without breaking the bank. I've tested a huge array of watches at all price points to bring you this guide to the very best budget-friendly options.

Here I'm including GPS watches that you can pick up for $200 / £200 or less, and you'll also find links to the best deals for each one from around the web.

One good way to save money on a GPS watch is to opt for a slightly older model. This might mean foregoing some of the latest features (such as multi-band GPS for more accurate location tracking) but all the big watchmakers continue to support their devices with software updates for many years after launch. Not only do these fix bugs, they can also add new features, bringing older watches into line with more modern devices.

These watches offer everything a beginner or intermediate level runner could want, but if you want to track a wide variety of sports, or need more advanced analysis of your performance, you'll need our complete guide to the best GPS watches, which includes higher-end devices too.

With an AMOLED display, great GPS accuracy and accurate heart rate tracking, the Amazfit GTS 4 has it all (Image credit: Future)

1. Amazfit GTS 4 Proof that a superb GPS watch doesn't have to cost a fortune Specifications Case size: 49mm Weight: 46.6g Display type: AMOLED Water resistance: 50 meters Reasons to buy + Bright, sharp AMOLED display + Accurate GPS location tracking + Well designed interface + Costs under $200 / £100 Reasons to avoid - Plain design

If you're looking for a cheap GPS watch, the Amazfit GTS 4 is my top recommendation. It can be yours for around $160 in the US, or £100 in the UK, but has the kind of features you'd expect from a watch costing twice as much. That includes a bright, sharp AMOLED display, great GPS accuracy, decent battery life, and an interface that's a breeze to use.

That stunning screen is touch-sensitive, but I mostly controlled the watch using the large rotating crown button on the right-hand edge of the case. Turn to scroll through menus, then press to select an option or start tracking. Easy.

The Zepp mobile app (Zepp being Amazfit's parent company) isn't as polished as Garmin Connect, but it's improved a lot in recent years. One particularly handy feature is the PAI score, which is a single figure based on your activity, rest, and recovery that gives you an easy way to keep tabs on your overall wellbeing. If you want more detail though, you can easily drill down into fine detail about your workouts, complete with explanations to help you understand exactly what all the stats mean if you're relatively new to running.

The all-black version I tested looked extremely plain, but the misty white and rosebud pink colorways are much more appealing, with co-ordinating soft metal cases and buckles.

Sounds too good to be true, right? I once asked an Amazfit rep how the company can charge so little, and they explained that it's simply a matter of making as many components as possible in-house. Zepp is a colossal company, so economies of scale help too.

The Forerunner 55 is Garmin's entry-level running watch, but that doesn't mean it skimps on features (Image credit: Future)

2. Garmin Forerunner 55 Garmin's entry-level running watch is a budget-friendly bargain Specifications Case size: 42mm Weight: 37g Display type: color memory-in-pixel Water resistance: 50 meters Reasons to buy + Accurate heart rate monitoring + Very accurate GPS + Advanced training tools Reasons to avoid - Not great for displaying maps

The Garmin Forerunner 55 is the GPS watch I recommend most often to members of my running club. It's technically the company's entry-level running watch, but it's packed with so many advanced performance and health-tracking tools, it's great for intermediate level athletes as well.

It has some of the most accurate GPS tracking of any watch I've tested (and there have been a lot), and during tough interval sessions on a spin bike readings from the Forerunner 55 matched up almost exactly with those from a chest strap heart rate monitor.

You're also getting a bundle of Garmin's latest training tools here, including daily suggested workouts (great if you find yourself running the same old route over and over), a race time predictor, and a recovery advisor to help ensure you don't overtrain or take things excessively easy.

Its monochrome display isn't the best for displaying maps, but it's workable. All in all, it's an excellent all-rounder and fantastic value at around $200 / £130.

The Garmin Instinct came out a few years ago, but has stood the test of time well (Image credit: Future)

3. Garmin Instinct A GPS watch with superb battery life that's virtually indestructible Specifications Case size: 45mm Weight: 52g Display type: grayscale memory-in-pixel Water resistance: 100 meters Reasons to buy + Super tough design + Battery lasts 14 days in GPS mode + Well designed display Reasons to avoid - Monochrome screen - Not suitable for maps

I tested the original Garmin Instinct for Advnture's sister site TechRadar back in 2018, and it's still one of my favorite GPS watches of all time. It's built like a tank, offers weeks and weeks of battery life (or months if you grab the solar version) and is accurate when it comes to both location tracking and heart rate.

Its successor, the Instinct 2, is slightly slimmer, with a marginally sharper screen and a choice of two case sizes, but the original is still a winner. During my tests I particularly liked the small sub-display that shows a customizable snippet of data on the watch face, and indicates what the start/pause button does while you browse through the Instinct's many menus.

The only real drawback is that the screen doesn't work with maps, so it's not the best watch if you want to navigate off the beaten track. If you know where you're going though, it comes highly recommended. It cost $299 / £299 at launch, but can now be yours for around half that price with regular sales at retailers like Amazon.

The Polar Pacer is super light and slim, so you'll easily forget about it until it's time to get your sweat on (Image credit: Polar)

4. Polar Pacer Slim and light, the most stylish budget-friendly GPS watch Specifications Case size: 45mm Weight: 41g Display type: color memory-in-pixel Water resistance: 50 meters Reasons to buy + Superb heart rate monitoring + Slim, comfortable design + Good GPS accuracy Reasons to avoid - Activities don't sync automatically

Polar's beginner-friendly running watch is one of the most stylish around, with its circular case in a variety of tasteful colors. It's almost as feather-light as the Forerunner 55, and its slim design means you'll easily forget you're wearing it until it's time to train.

GPS tracking is very good, but biometrics are where Polar watches really shine (unsurprising considering the company started out specializing in heart rate monitoring tech). The optical HRM on the Pacer is super responsive, which you'll really appreciate if you're into interval training.

There's no touchscreen, but that's not likely to bother runners too much. Using touch controls with sweaty or gloved fingers is a nuisance. For me, the biggest downside is that your runs and rides don't sync automatically. Instead, you have to open the Polar Flow app on your phone to initiate the process. That's hardly a dealbreaker though (and perhaps I'm just lazy).

If you're on a really tight budget then you might be interested in checking out the Polar Unite, which can be yours for around $100 / £100, but lacks GPS. You can still use it to track runs and hikes, but you'll need to keep it connected to your phone via Bluetooth to monitor your route and pace. Here's today's best price for the Unite:

The T-Rex Pro isn't as accurate as newer GPS watches, but its price is hard to beat (Image credit: Amazfit)

5. Amazfit T-Rex Pro A rugged, chunky GPS watch that's amazingly cheap Specifications Case size: 47.7mm Weight: 60g Display type: color AMOLED Water resistance: 100 meters Reasons to buy + Solidly built + Only $140 / £120 + Week-long battery life is reasonable Reasons to avoid - Heaviest watch on test at 60g - GPS tracking could be better

The T-Rex Pro is another watch that's a few years old, but still stands up today. Like the Garmin Instinct, the T-Rex Pro is one tough customer, and would be a good option if you're planning to head off-road for some trail running, hiking, and climbing.

Like the Amazfit GTS 4, it has a colorful AMOLED display that looks great in all lighting conditions, and has surprisingly little impact on battery life. You can expect the T-Rex Pro to keep running for around a week between charges, which isn't as impressive as the Garmin Forerunner 55 or Instinct, but is perfectly acceptable.

At the time of writing, the T-Rex Pro can be yours for around $140 / £120, making it one of the cheapest GPS watches on this list. Its GPS tracking isn't quite as accurate as other models though, so there is a sacrifice to be made. There's a wealth of workout tracking modes for just about every activity you can name, but I found the watch struggled to detect runs and walks automatically, so you'll need to make sure you start manual tracking for anything you want to log.

If you've got a little extra cash, you might be interested in the Amazfit T-Rex Pro 2. It's a bit too pricey for this list, but it's a big upgrade on the hardware front and looks fantastic.

How we test cheap GPS watches

I wear each GPS watch for several weeks, or as long as it takes to build up a baseline and start tracking fitness trends. During that time I take the device for regular runs of varying distances, including a pre-measured 5km route to help check the accuracy of the on-board GPS.

I also put each watch to the test in several interval sessions on a spin bike to check how quickly and accurately it detects changes in heart rate. I compare this with data gathered using a chest strap heart rate monitor.

I also wear each watch all day and all night to test its sleep tracking and any recovery monitoring tools, keeping track of when I actually fell asleep and woke, and the times recorded by the devices. I can also compare this data to stats gathered using a Withings Sleep Analyzer.

For more details, see how Advnture tests products.