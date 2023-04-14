Clueless Idaho man learns why yelling at moose is a bad idea

An man had a very close call with a moose last week after yelling at a nearby moose in Island Park, Idaho, and allowing his dog to run up to the animal.

In the video below, the man spots the moose gradually approaching the site where he is working as a carpentry contractor, and shouts at it to leave. This kind of aggressive behavior can easily spook the naturally wary animals, but this particular moose stays calm and begins to wander away.

However, things quickly change when the man's unleashed dog runs up barking. The moose charges, racing after the contractor, who only just makes it inside a building before he's knocked down.

Island Park is a popular destination for hikers and wildlife enthusiasts hoping to see a moose, and they can be spotted wandering pretty much everywhere. According to local tourism site Visit Island Park Idaho (opens in new tab), there are more moose sightings in the city than there are in Yellowstone National Park.

Visitors are warned to keep their distance from moose wherever possible, and not to try to drive them away by yelling, Instead, if a moose notices you, you should talk calmly and slowly move away from the area.

Moose often react badly to dogs, which they perceive as a threat, so it's important to keep them under control if moose are likely to be nearby.

If a moose does charge, running behind a solid object is the best course of action, A building is ideal, but a car, large tree, or boulder will also work.

"If a moose knocks you down, curl up in a ball and protect your head with your arms and keep still," advises the National Park Service (opens in new tab). "Fighting back will only convince the moose that you may still be a threat. Only move once the moose has backed off to a safe distance or it may renew its attack."

