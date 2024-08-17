Seeking a new adventure? Gran Canaria's hiking festival offers a chance to discover the island's wild side on foot

Now in its 13th year, the festival is back with four new routes to discover various terrains

If you're a hiker starting to feel the end-of-summer blues coming on, you might be searching for an active fall vacation to help take your mind off things. Well, good news – registration just opened for Gran Canaria’s 2024 Walking Festival which will feature four new hiking routes of varying distances designed to immerse walkers in various terrains.

Earlier this year, I packed my best hiking sandals and traveled to Gran Canaria to discover some of the island's best hiking spots, finding geological wonders, pristine waters and rich heritage, all of which you can explore with these guided hikes.

Now in its 13th year, the festival organized by Gran Canaria Natural and Active kicks off on Thursday October 24 with a 12.5 km hike through the protected Parque Rural de Doramas where you will learn about the importance of the laurel forests.

On Friday, an 11.6 km hike explores some of the highest points on the island, and on Saturday, you can experience the famous Aldea coastline with an 11 km hike. The festival concludes on Sunday with a 7.7 km hike which begins in one of the most beautiful towns in Spain and reveals the legacy of volcanic activity on the island.

Hikers of all ages can sign up for the entire series of hikes or choose a la carte and be led by local hiking guides. Your registration includes an eco-friendly picnic, transport from two points on the island, insurance and specialized hiking guides fluent in several languages. Find full details of the Gran Canaria Walking Festival including accommodation and registration at grancanariawalkingfestival.com

Hikers can sign up for the entire series of hikes or choose a la carte (Image credit: Future)

What do I need for hiking in Gran Canaria?

Gran Canaria maintains a very consistent temperature throughout the year, but within this small island are many microclimates and it’s worth packing light hiking layers for ocean breezes and cold nights in the mountains.

I packed very light for my hiking adventure to avoid checking a bag, and relied on clothing made with natural materials so I could wear the same clothes multiple times. Here's what I packed for my three-day adventure in Gran Canaria: