Hiker arrested after allegedly attempting to murder his wife by pushing her off a Hawaii trail

A hiker in Hawaii has been arrested after he allegedly attempted to murder his wife on a hiking trail.

Dr Gerhardt Konig, 46, was hiking with his wife, Arielle Konig, near the Pali Lookout in O'ahu, when the Honolulu Police Department said he struck her over the head with a rock and attempted to push her off the trail, .

The alleged incident occurred on Monday morning (March 24) according to a report by ABC news.

Police quickly issued a bulletin appealing to the public for help finding Konig, who was spotted and arrested after a short foot chase that evening.

Arielle Konig, 36, was transported to hospital and is currently in 'critical condition' according to the police. Honolulu Emergency Services said she suffered multiple facial and head injuries.

Her husband remains in custody with charges pending.

Pali Lookout is a stunning cliffside section of the Koʻolau mountain in O'ahu. It boasts several idyllic Hawaiian trails and offers trekkers panoramic views of the O'ahu coast.

