Hikers surprised to see snow blanketing the peak of Hawaii's tallest mountain

Hikers in Hawaii got something of a surprise when they were met by snowfall at the top of the tropical state’s highest mountain. About 2 inches / 5cm of snow blanketed the 13,803ft / 4,207m peak of Maua Kea on the Big Island.

Visited by more than a million people each year, the dormant volcano and its surrounding national park have become a hotspot for hikers, boasting a range of breath-taking trails which take trekkers all around the ancient peak.

With an average daytime temperature of 79°F/ 26°C in November, Hawaii is better known for its warm weather and beaches, although it also offers a wide range of stunning hikes all year round.

While an unusual sight, snowfall atop Mauna Kea is not unprecedented. Due to its high altitude, temperatures at the summit can drop below freezing all year round, creating the potential for snowfall at any time, although the likelihood of snow increases during the colder, wetter winter months.

On this occasion, cold weather and moisture from the East moved over the island, creating the perfect conditions for snowfall at it's highest point.

USA Today captured video of the snowfall near the summit.

This Hawaiian snow comes in the same month as Japan’s Mount Fuji failed to receive any snowfall on November 1 for the first time since records began in 1930. Following an unusually warm summer Japan’s tallest peak remained snowless for longer than ever before, forcing ski resorts to crank up artificial snow machines in order to keep customers happy. At 12,460ft / 3,776m tall, Fuji usually gets its first sprinkling in mid-October, with heavier snowfall expected by November.

While single events cannot be definitively attributed to climate change, experts have warned that these unusual weather phenomena are consistent with their predictions for a rapidly warming world.

Seasonal snow is of great importance to Earth's climate, regulating its surface temperature and sustaining its eco-systems.