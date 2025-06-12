America's highest peak sees second death in 6 days as skier buried in massive avalanche

The NPS reports that there are currently 500 climbers on the famous mountain

America's highest mountain has seen its second death in only six days as climbing season reaches its peak in Alaska.

The National Park Service reports that Nicholas Vizzini, 29, of Washington State, triggered an avalanche on Denali, also known as Mt McKinley, on June 10.

Vizzini and his climbing partner were descending the West Buttress Route at approximately 6:15pm when a soft slab avalanche occurred from below the Rescue Gully above Camp 14.

"Two mountaineering rangers on an acclimatization climb spotted the partner on the surface of the avalanche debris and were able to respond within minutes," reports the NPS.

After assessing the partner, Vizzini was located using an avalanche beacon search and was found to be "mostly buried."

The avalanche started at around 16,000ft and slid over 1,600ft down the mountain (Image credit: National Park Service)

"The rangers immediately began digging to establish an airway," says the NPS, but after 40 minutes, CPR was discontinued. Vizzini had suffered traumatic injuries in the avalanche, which started at around 16,000ft and slid over 1,600ft down the mountain. His partner sustained only minor injuries.

On June 6, Alex Chiu, 41, also of Washington, died after a 3,000ft fall from West Buttress climbing route. Officials estimate there have been approximately 13 avalanche-related deaths and more than 130 total deaths on the mountain recorded in the history of the National Park.

Now through early July is peak climbing season on the 20,310ft (6,190m) peak, and the NPS estimates there are currently 500 climbers on the mountain. Climbing Denali requires a permit, avalanche safety training and extensive kit including ice axes, crampons, ropes and helmet. A satellite communicator such as a Garmin InReach is recommended by the NPS as the most reliable form of communication.