Hoka launches new trail running shoe specifically for shorter distances
The Zinal 2 features a reduced stack height and taller lugs for improved grip and a more responsive ride
Hoka has released a new version of its Zinal trail running shoe, with design tweaks to make it more nimble over shorter distances. The Hoka Zinal 2 is made for speed and precision over tough terrain, and could be just the thing if you're hoping to set a new 10k trail PB this summer.
Hoka's designers have cut the stack height by 2mm for a more responsive feel, and added taller, more aggressive lugs for extra grip, without adding extra weight. The updated Zinal also has a new stretch-knit collar to keep out grit and debris on loose trails.
Its mesh upper is made using a percentage of recycled materials, and its midsole is made from light, springy EVA foam.
The shoe is available to buy now direct from Hoka for $160, in men's and women's sizes. The men's version comes in a black / sherbet orange colorway, and the women's in night sky / sunlit ocean – both of which should be easy to clean after muddy or dusty sessions.
We'll be putting the Hoka Zinal 2 to the test on our local trails very soon, and will bring you a full review as soon as we can.
