"A gravel-grinding workhorse" – Hoka hypes the Challenger 8, built for trail, road, and whatever else you care to run on

The Challenger 8 looks to have taken a leaf out of the Clifton 10's book, with some significant upgrades to traction, fit and drop

Hoka might already be the fastest-growing trail running brand on the planet, but the California-based company is showing no signs of resting on its laurels as it hypes yet another release for those of us who love running on the rough stuff.

Hot on the heels of the Mafate X, which launched mid-May, and the re-release of the iconic Speedgoat 2 at the beginning of May, the Hoka Challenger 8 is preparing to make landfall this summer.

The Challenger series is built for those who like to mix it up between road and trail, and when we asked the brainiacs behind the brand's designs which model is best for gravel and mixed terrain, they recommended the shoe's predecessor, the Challenger 7. Of course, that was before we knew the 8 was imminent.

Once again, the brand has reimagined the lug orientation on the outsole (Image credit: Hoka)

What's new?

Like the bestselling Clifton 10, which recently dropped sporting some big upgrades, the Challenger 8 hasn't held back on the revamp front. Describing the new shoe as a "gravel-grinding workhorse loved for its hyper cushy ride," Hoka says it's added even more foam underfoot (the previous edition already boasted 31mm) and has improved the fit with a "minimal" upper, plush collar, and a 3D screen printed toe cap for added protection.

The drop on the 8 has increased from 5mm to 8mm but remains neutral with a symmetrical cushion bed.

Once again, the brand has reimagined the lug orientation on the outsole, with a 4mm multi-directional design that it says ensures the best all-terrain ride yet. If you are taking to the roads, the shoe also features reflective details for safety.

The Hoka Challenger 8 drops in multiple colorways on July 1 in both men's and women's sizing for $155.