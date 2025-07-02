"They nailed it": Fitness fans say they've ditched the Apple Watch for the bright Garmin Vivoactive 5 – it's under $200 at Amazon right now
The Vivoactive 5 has an AMOLED display and Garmin's Sleep Coaching tools to help you balance activity and rest, and it's 34% off at Amazon ahead of Prime Day
Looking for a top-notch health tracker that doesn't carry the price tag and bulk of the equivalent of a personal sports coach on your wrist? We've found the deal for you.
Right now, you can pick up the bright Garmin Vivoactive 5 for just $197.84 at Amazon. That's a hefty savings of 34% off the regular list price for this watch, which some fitness fans say they ditched their Apple Watch for.
"Compared to the Apple Watch, the first major thing I noticed was this is nowhere close in terms of smarts," writes one reviewer.
"After a few days I can confidently say that I don't need them. I would argue that Garmin knows what this is and what it is not - it's a fitness device first and foremost, and everything else comes second. And on that basis they nailed it - the fitness tracking has been excellent and noticeably better than the Apple Watch especially in sleep tracking."
The Vivoactive 5, like earlier watches in the series, is designed to help you strike a better balance of activity and rest, and includes features like Sleep Coaching and nap tracking to help you along the way.
The Vivoactive 5 has the same round face as its predecessors, but the device now sports a bright AMOLED display, which makes text and graphics look much crisper.
Garmin Vivoactive 5: $299.99 $197.84 at Amazon
Save $101 Designed with a bright, colorful AMOLED display, get a more complete picture of your health, thanks to battery life of up to 11 days in smartwatch mode
The Vivoactive 5 measures 42.2mm diameter (a moderate size that sits in between the two options for the Vivoactive 4) and comes in four colorways: orchid, slate, cream gold/ivory, and navy.
