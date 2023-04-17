Hoka launches new Transport X shoe with forked carbon plate
The Hoka Transport X also features a rocker shape for smooth energy transfer, and a 'sticky' rubber outsole for grip
Hoka has launched a new road running shoe with a forked carbon plate and rocker design for energy transfer, and a 'sticky' low profile rubber outsole for grip. The Hoka Transport X is a lightweight neutral shoe designed for mixed distances, with a 5mm heel drop and moderate cushioning
Unlike many of Hoka's road shoes, the Transport X comes in a relatively understated black and white colorway that means it's also practical for walking around town and between training sessions. Its midsole is slightly outsized for stability, but not conspicuously so.
The lightweight mesh upper features 360-degree reflective material for safer running at night, and is breathable for temperature regulation as the weather begins to warm up throughout the spring and summer.
The Hoka Transport X is available now direct from Hoka (opens in new tab) for $200, in men's and women's sizes.
Cat is the editor of Advnture, She’s been a journalist for 13 years, and was fitness and wellbeing editor on TechRadar before joining the Advnture team in 2022. She’s a UK Athletics qualified run leader, and in her spare time enjoys nothing more than lacing up her shoes and hitting the roads and trails (the muddier, the better).