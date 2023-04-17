Hoka launches new Transport X shoe with forked carbon plate

Hoka has launched a new road running shoe with a forked carbon plate and rocker design for energy transfer, and a 'sticky' low profile rubber outsole for grip. The Hoka Transport X is a lightweight neutral shoe designed for mixed distances, with a 5mm heel drop and moderate cushioning

Unlike many of Hoka's road shoes, the Transport X comes in a relatively understated black and white colorway that means it's also practical for walking around town and between training sessions. Its midsole is slightly outsized for stability, but not conspicuously so.

The lightweight mesh upper features 360-degree reflective material for safer running at night, and is breathable for temperature regulation as the weather begins to warm up throughout the spring and summer.

The Hoka Transport X is available now direct from Hoka (opens in new tab) for $200, in men's and women's sizes.