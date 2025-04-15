The "excellent" Hoka Skyline-Float X hiking shoe pampers your feet with plant-based materials, and it's $35 off right now

This rugged-but-comfortable hiking shoe gives you confidence on the trails, and it just got marked down on Hoka's site

Hoka's highly popular shoes rarely get discounted, so we keep a close eye on the brand's sales to make sure we don't blink and miss anything extra special. Right now, you can pick up the popular Hoka Skyline-Float X hiking shoes for just $139.99 at Hoka. That's a healthy saving of 20% off these highly-rated hiking shoes that hikers call "excellent" and praise for their comfort.

This relatively new Hoka model boasts the responsive cushioning you've probably come to expect from the brand, thanks to a generous 31mm of foam under the heel. Despite that relatively high stack, customers say the wide SwallowTail heel geometry keeps you stable on rough and rocky paths so you can keep moving at your best pace with confidence.

"They fit perfectly, and even after an 8-mile hike with nearly 2 miles of steep climbing, my feet felt great," says one happy hiker.

This shoe has a 5mm drop and a slight rocker sole for a propulsive toe-off. It comes in unisex sizing and this deal applies to all colorways.

If you're not in the US and looking for a deal, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Hoka hiking boots and shoes where you are.

This adventure-ready shoe employs plant-based elements from upper to sole, including a soy-based sockliner, 30% sugarcane midsole, 89% bio-based Pebax rock plate, and Vibram XS Trek rubber outsole.

