Hoka launches updated Rocket X 2 race day shoe with new offset carbon plate

Hoka has released a new version of its Rocket X race day shoe, which has been redesigned from the upper to the outsole to increase responsiveness and cut weight,

The Hoka Rocket X 2 (opens in new tab)'s standout feature is a new midsole, which contains a spoon-shaped offset carbon plate sandwiched in new dual-density foam. Hoka says this new foam produces noticeably better performance than earlier materials during testing, with higher rebound performance.

The midsole of the new road running shoe includes a soft upper layer of foam and a firmer, more responsive layer underneath for an energetic and stable ride.

On the outsole, zonal rubber placements provide protection and durability on high-impact areas while keeping weight to a minimum.

The shoe's new upper is made from an engineered synthetic mesh designed to hug your foot while remaining breathable during long runs. An inner midfoot cage provides support, and a dual-sided tongue gusset prevents grit and dirt working their way inside.

The Rocket X 2 will be available later today (March 16) direct from Hoka (opens in new tab) and selected dealers in men's and women's sizes for £220 / $240.